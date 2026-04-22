What To Know The series finale for The Neighborhood is nigh, and it turns out, the actors had a lot of input into how it all ended.

Here, Hank Greenspan talks about the way the final episode changed.

The Neighborhood writers had to go around the block a few times before they decided on what the series finale would be. Hank Greenspan, who plays Grover Johnson on the show, shared that the writers had a different ending in mind, but changed it after asking for the actors’ input.

The final episode is set to air on Monday, May 11, on CBS. The logline reads, “Two joyful wedding celebrations bring loved ones together while old tensions and heartfelt confessions surface one last time. Meanwhile, tough goodbyes loom, and the family looks ahead to a new chapter shaped by love, growth, and change.”

Fans know that Marty (Marcel Spears) and Malcolm Butler (Sheaun McKinney) and their fiancées are the two weddings that are taking place since the season has been leading up to that. But what confessions and tensions lie ahead for the group? And who is saying goodbye?

Talking with TV Insider, Greenspan revealed that no one wanted The Neighborhood to end, but since it was ending, they knew it needed to “pack a punch.”

“I think the ending that we did get was really well written, and actually, everyone got a lot of input on it,” he said. “I remember when we did the table read, we read the script for the first time, and it was good, but everyone knew that if it’s the finale, it needs more punch.”



“Every plotline truly needs to come to its natural conclusion. So, they actually asked us, the actors, and they asked people who had been on the show for a long time, and they sat us down for a second table read, which they never do, but they basically rewrote almost all of the script,” Greenspan said.

“The plot lines were the same, but they changed the way they were resolved, and they changed how they got there. Everyone thought it was better after getting the input from everyone. The original script was very good, but it was definitely better for the ending. They were trying to go all out for the ending, which I commend them for.”

“The last day of filming was bittersweet, probably more bitter than sweet. No one wanted the show to end. People— fans and actors — would have wanted it to run a little bit longer, I think,” Greenspan ended.

The series also stars Cedric The Entertainer, Tichina Arnold, Beth Behrs, Max Greenfield, Skye Townsend, and Amber Stevens West.

The actor didn’t reveal what was changed. With only three episodes left in the series, tune in to find out how it all ends.

The Neighborhood, Mondays, 8/7c, CBS, stream next day on Paramount+