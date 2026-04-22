What To Know Abbott Elementary‘s finale teased the reconciliation of Janine and Gregory and even hinted at the potential for an engagement.

Will Season 6 make way for a wedding after the latest revelations?

Abbott Elementary delivered a bit of a twist in its Season 5 finale as it deviated from the typical format of following the teachers on a field trip with their students, instead concluding on their PECSA conference weekend in Miami. Fair warning: There are spoilers for the Abbott Elementary Season 5 finale ahead!

After spending the first half hour of the finale at Ava Fest, all was set right in the world as Janine (Quinta Brunson) and Gregory (Tyler James Williams) finally reconciled, putting their brief breakup aside to reunite stronger than ever. Ultimately, their vacation dilemma was resolved when they decided to use the PECSA weekend in Miami as a jumping-off point for a trip to the Bahamas.

But it’s what unfolded during PECSA weekend that’s most important, as Gregory took stock of his relationship with Janine, he began to float the idea of popping the big question, and even got a jeweler connect from Ava’s (Janelle James) boyfriend, O’Shon (Matthew Law). So, it seems like he’ll be proposing marriage sooner than later.

While it’s merely a thought that Gregory seemed like he was committing to by the end of the episode, the proposal hadn’t occurred, meaning if there is one, it will likely take place in Season 6. The bigger question is whether or not wedding bells will be ringing.

If Gregory and Janine continue to move forward in their relationship as they appear to be by Season 5’s end, we feel like it’s a strong possibility that a marriage is on the near horizon. After it was confirmed that Abbott wouldn’t be closing by the new superintendent (played by guest star Geoffrey Owens), despite initial beliefs that it was among the Philadelphia school chopping block, that sense of security definitely fosters planning for the future.

And perhaps Janine and Gregory’s engagement happens offscreen, when they head out on their vacation to the Bahamas. If that’s the case, they could begin Season 6 already engaged and planning for a wedding. The theories are endless. But what do you think? Will Season 6 of Abbott Elementary make way for a wedding? Let us know your theories in the comments section below, and stay tuned for any Season 6 details in the months to come.

Abbott Elementary, Season 6 Premiere, TBA, ABC