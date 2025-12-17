[Warning: The following contains MAJOR spoilers for the Survivor 49 finale.]

Survivor‘s 40s era has come to a close. The winner of Survivor 49 was revealed in the December 17 finale on CBS.

The finale kicked off at 8/7c but was briefly paused for President Trump’s speech at 9/8c. The first immunity challenge of the episode, plus the reward and Final Five Tribal Council, took place before the preemption began. The episode resumed at 9:25 p.m. ET.

Here’s a breakdown of the Survivor 49 finale’s biggest moments, including which two players are coming back in Survivor 50 (see the trailer here).

Who won Final Five immunity in Survivor 49?

Savannah Louie won the muddy challenge, which meant she joined the small group of women to win four individual immunity challenges in Survivor. She’s now among the ranks of Kelly Wiglesworth, Jenna Morasca, Kim Spradlin, Chrissy Hofbeck, and Rachel LaMont. Hofbeck is competing in Survivor 50.

Savannah won a steak dinner and immunity. She brought Sage Ahrens-Nichols with her for the meal. Savannah and Sage bonded a lot over the meal, and it locked in her desire to bring her into the Final Four.

Who was voted out in the Survivor 49 Final Five?

Rizo Velovic held on to his immunity idol for nine Tribal Councils before finally being forced to use it. He played it for himself in the Final Five Tribal Council, but it wasn’t needed. All votes but one went to Kristina Mills, sending her to the jury. Kristina voted for Sage.

Who won Final Four immunity in Survivor 49?

Sophi Balerdi staged an impressive comeback in the challenge. She went from dead last to winning her first individual immunity, blocking Savannah from taking her record from four individual immunity wins to five.

Who won the Survivor 49 fire-making challenge?

The time finally came for the “Tres Leches” alliance to break. Sophi brought Sage with her into the Final Three, sending Savannah and Rizo to the fire-making challenge. After one of the less dramatic fire-making challenges, Rizo lost to Savannah, making him the final addition to the jury, and establishing an all-women Final Three.

Rizo made everyone laugh when he asked Jeff Probst to say his nickname when snuffing his torch. Probst agreed and said, “Rizgod, the tribe has spoken.”

Who won Survivor 49?

Savannah and Sophi were challenging each other throughout their answers to the jury’s questions, a necessity after being in a dominating alliance for so long. Sophi highlighted how her social game influenced the season. Savannah explained how her social, strategic, and physical performances combined all season long to keep her on top. Sage explained how she used her emotions as a cover for her strategic moves.

In the end, Savannah won the most votes, but they all got some. Savannah won, Sophi came in second, and Sage came in third. Stay tuned to TV Insider tomorrow for our interviews with the winner and the runner-up.

Who are the Survivor 49 players in Survivor 50?

Savannah and Rizo will be back when Survivor 50 premieres in February. Here’s a Season 50 breakdown with everything you need to know.

Survivor, Season 50 Premiere, Wednesday, February 25, 8/7c, CBS