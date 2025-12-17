‘Survivor 49’ Finale Sneak Peek: Players Drown in Mud in Final Five Immunity Challenge (VIDEO)

Kelli Boyle
Comments

What To Know

  • In this Survivor 49 finale sneak peek, Savannah, Rizo, Sage, Sophi, and Kristina are competing in a muddy Final Five immunity challenge for a spot in the Final Four.
  • The episode includes a high-stakes fire-making showdown, the crowning of the Sole Survivor with a $1 million prize, and an After Show hosted by Jeff Probst.
  • The finale airs Wednesday, December 17, at 8/7c, with a brief interruption by President Trump’s speech.

It’s Survivor 49 finale day. Savannah Louie, Rizo Velovic, Sage Ahrens-Nichols, Sophi Balerdi, and Kristina Mills will fight for a spot in the Final Three when the three-hour finale begins at 8/7c on Wednesday, December 17, on CBS (the finale will be briefly interrupted by President Trump’s speech at 9/8c). TV Insider is debuting an exclusive first look at the Final Five immunity challenge, the winner of which will get a guaranteed spot in the Final Four. It’s a muddy affair.

The challenge begins with the players diving under a net and into a mud pit. After they crawl through, they dig through a mound of sand to find a grappling hook. Jeff Probst riles up the castaways with his commentary.

“First, your good friend, the mud. Crawl through that mud! This is it right here!” he yells. “You want to get to four? Nothing is easy about this! That net is heavy. That mud is thick. It’s in your face, your eyes, you’re tasting it!”

Then comes a close-up, slow-motion shot of Kristina as she whips her head out of the puddle, making mud fly everywhere. Savannah is the first out of the tunnel, followed by Kristina, Sage, Rizo, and then Sophi is stuck in last place.

'Survivor 50' Sets Premiere Date With Special 2-Week Encore Event
Related

'Survivor 50' Sets Premiere Date With Special 2-Week Encore Event

“Oh my god, this is ridiculous,” Sophi says as she fights her way through the first leg of the race.

Here’s the logline for Survivor 49 Episode 13, “A Fever Dream”: “Castaways must find where X marks the spot when a boat arrives containing instructions for an advantage for the Final Five immunity challenge. It’s anyone’s game during this season’s fire-making showdown. Then, one castaway will be crowned Sole Survivor and awarded the $1 million prize on the Season 49 finale, followed by the After Show hosted by Jeff Probst.”

Survivor finales always feature the trailer for the upcoming season, so viewers can expect to see a Survivor 50 trailer tonight. It will likely reveal the two players from Season 49 who were cast in Season 50.

Survivors, ready? Go!

Survivor, Season 49 Finale, Wednesday, 8/7c, CBS

Survivor key art

The Tribe Has Spoken

Get absolutely everything about Survivor in your inbox!

CBS

Reality Series

2000–

TVPG

Competition Reality

Action

Adventure

Where to Stream

Latest Headlines

More Survivor ›

Survivor

Jeff Probst

Kristina Mills

Rizo Velovic

Sage Ahrens-Nichols

Savannah Louie

Sophi Balerdi




Most Popular Stories on TV Insider
Wilmer Valderrama as Nick Torres — 'NCIS' Season 23 Episode 9
1
‘NCIS’ Boss Explains That Big Return & What It Means for Torres
Dan Gauthier, Stacy Haiduk - 'Days of our Lives'
2
Dan Gauthier Talks Joining ‘Days of Our Lives’ After 15-Year Hiatus
Niall Horan
3
‘The Voice’: Why Isn’t Niall Horan Performing in the Finale?
Jesse Palmer, Nancy Fuller, Duff Goldman, and Kardea Brown, 'Holiday Baking Championship' Season 12, Food Network, 2025.
4
Where Is Duff Goldman on Food Network’s ‘Holiday Baking Championship’?
Ian and Daphne Figueira on Season 1 of HGTV's 'Castle Impossible,' promo photo, 2025; D'Arcy Carden and Sherry Cola via Instagram, November 8, 2025.
5
HGTV Announces ‘Castle Impossible’ Season 2, More New & Returning Shows