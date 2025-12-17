‘Survivor 49’ Finale Sneak Peek: Players Drown in Mud in Final Five Immunity Challenge (VIDEO)

What To Know In this Survivor 49 finale sneak peek, Savannah, Rizo, Sage, Sophi, and Kristina are competing in a muddy Final Five immunity challenge for a spot in the Final Four.

The episode includes a high-stakes fire-making showdown, the crowning of the Sole Survivor with a $1 million prize, and an After Show hosted by Jeff Probst.

The finale airs Wednesday, December 17, at 8/7c, with a brief interruption by President Trump’s speech.

It’s Survivor 49 finale day. Savannah Louie, Rizo Velovic, Sage Ahrens-Nichols, Sophi Balerdi, and Kristina Mills will fight for a spot in the Final Three when the three-hour finale begins at 8/7c on Wednesday, December 17, on CBS (the finale will be briefly interrupted by President Trump’s speech at 9/8c). TV Insider is debuting an exclusive first look at the Final Five immunity challenge, the winner of which will get a guaranteed spot in the Final Four. It’s a muddy affair.

The challenge begins with the players diving under a net and into a mud pit. After they crawl through, they dig through a mound of sand to find a grappling hook. Jeff Probst riles up the castaways with his commentary.

“First, your good friend, the mud. Crawl through that mud! This is it right here!” he yells. “You want to get to four? Nothing is easy about this! That net is heavy. That mud is thick. It’s in your face, your eyes, you’re tasting it!”

Then comes a close-up, slow-motion shot of Kristina as she whips her head out of the puddle, making mud fly everywhere. Savannah is the first out of the tunnel, followed by Kristina, Sage, Rizo, and then Sophi is stuck in last place.

“Oh my god, this is ridiculous,” Sophi says as she fights her way through the first leg of the race.

Here’s the logline for Survivor 49 Episode 13, “A Fever Dream”: “Castaways must find where X marks the spot when a boat arrives containing instructions for an advantage for the Final Five immunity challenge. It’s anyone’s game during this season’s fire-making showdown. Then, one castaway will be crowned Sole Survivor and awarded the $1 million prize on the Season 49 finale, followed by the After Show hosted by Jeff Probst.”

Survivor finales always feature the trailer for the upcoming season, so viewers can expect to see a Survivor 50 trailer tonight. It will likely reveal the two players from Season 49 who were cast in Season 50.

Survivors, ready? Go!

Survivor, Season 49 Finale, Wednesday, 8/7c, CBS