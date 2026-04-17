Will Coach Play ‘Survivor’ Again? He Teases His Reality TV Future

What To Know Benjamin “Coach” Wade, known as the “Dragon Slayer,” believes Survivor 50 may be his final time competing on the show.

Coach reveals that he’s turned down several reality TV offers, but there is one show he is interested in.

Like him or not, the “Dragon Slayer” is one of reality TV’s all-time great characters. Benjamin “Coach” Wade was voted out of Survivor 50 in Episode 8, and he told TV Insider that he suspects his fourth attempt at the title of Sole Survivor was his last. But he might not be done with reality TV altogether. He told us the one reality competition show that he would consider.

Coach’s Survivor seasons were Tocantins (Season 18), Heroes vs. Villains (Season 20), South Pacific (Season 23), and Survivor 50. He told TV Insider during his Survivor 50 Episode 8 exit interview that he was surprised by his age while watching this season. It made him question if he had enough gas in the tank to play Survivor again.

“I looked at myself on the episode last night, and I said to my family, ‘That guy looks 65!'” Coach said. “I mean, it’s a hell of a lot harder at 54 than it was at 37 or 38, like I did the first time. So I don’t know. I don’t know if it’s the last time.”

Coach said he’s “not one of these people” to make a career out of reality TV shows, and it’s true. Survivor is the only show he’s been on.

“I’ve turned down a lot of shows. I turned down two shows in the last week,” he told us. But there’s one competition he is interested in.

“I would go on Traitors, I think, if they asked,” Coach revealed. “I’d have to cross that bridge when I come to it.”

Coach has always said he plays with “honor and integrity” in all of his Survivor seasons; one of his favorite lines to repeat was “death before dishonor.” When his “honor and integrity” M.O. slipped, he would turn into “the Dragon Slayer” and be more cutthroat in his social strategy. A show such as The Traitors, which is predicated on a group of “faithfuls” trying to spot the “traitors,” could be an interesting test of his honor and integrity strategy.

“With Survivor, I think this is my last time,” he told us. “And did I love it? Amazing. It was destiny. It was destiny for me to say yes, destiny for me to go out like I did. And I had a great time. It was joyous. It was real. I made mistakes. I own those mistakes, and it was just a great time. I’m so glad I went back.”

Check out Coach’s full Survivor 50 exit interview in the video above.

Survivor 50, Wednesdays, 8/7c, CBS