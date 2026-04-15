CBS Fall 2026 Schedule: ‘Marshals’ Moving to Fall, Plus ‘FBI’ & ‘Elsbeth’ Changes

Kelli Boyle
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'Marshals,' 'Elsbeth,' 'Eternally Yours'
CBS
Marshals, Elsbeth, Eternally Yours

What To Know

  • CBS announced its Fall 2026 schedule, with Marshals moving to Sundays, Elsbeth shifting to a new time slot, and Ghosts and Matlock moving to midseason.
  • The lineup features new shows, including NCIS: New York starring LL Cool J and the detective drama Flint  in development.
  • Get a full breakdown of the CBS Fall 2026 schedule.

It’s officially time to begin looking ahead to the 2026-2027 season. CBS is the first broadcast network to announce its lineup for the fall (and beyond), ahead of its season finales airing.

The big changes: Ghosts, Matlock, and NCIS: Sydney are moving to midseason, Elsbeth is moving up an hour, Marshals is getting bumped up to the fall, and there’s a new NCIS spinoff, NCIS: New York, premiering this fall starring LL Cool J and Scott Caan. The network has also announced that Flint, a new detective drama starring FriendsMatt LeBlanc, is in development for the 2027-2028 season.

Eternally Yours, a new vampire comedy from Ghosts creators Joe Port and Joe Wiseman, is taking Ghosts‘ place on Thursday nights this fall. Elsbeth is moving into Matlock‘s time, 9/8c. Elsbeth will be followed by a new drama called Cupertino, made by Elsbeth and The Good Wife creators Robert and Michelle King and starring Mike Colter and Rachel Keller. Colter previously starred in Evil, made by the Kings. The new Matthew Gray Gubler and Melissa Fumero dramedy Einstein will get a midseason premiere.

“CBS broadcasts the most-watched entertainment shows in the country and continues to launch more every season,” said Amy Reisenbach, president of CBS Entertainment. “We’ll build on that this fall by expanding the powerful NCIS franchise, introducing a new original drama from the creators of The Good Wife and Elsbeth, and a new comedy from the acclaimed duo behind Ghosts. This all adds up to another schedule built for launching new hits, scaling audiences, and growing content value.”

Check out the CBS fall 2026 schedule below. Keep an eye out for airtime changes for each show, as many of them are moving times, except for the Friday schedule with Sheriff CountryFire Country, and Boston Blue.

Mondays

8:00 p.m.: FBI

9:00 p.m.: CIA

10:00 p.m.: Harlan Coben’s Final Twist

Tuesdays

8:00 p.m.: NCIS

9:00 p.m.: NCIS: New York

10:00 p.m.: NCIS: Origins

Wednesdays

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8:00 p.m.: Survivor

9:30 p.m.: The Amazing Race

Thursdays

8:00 p.m.: Georgie & Mandy’s First Marriage

8:30 p.m.: Eternally Yours

9:00 p.m.: Elsbeth

10:00 p.m.: Cupertino

CBS Original Series CUPERTINO scheduled to air THURSDAYS (10:00 PM ET/PT). A wronged lawyer (Mike Colter) partners with a promising young attorney (Rachel Keller) to stand up against the Giants of Silicon Valley in a David vs. Goliath battle. Pictured (L-R): Mike Colter as Michael Price and Rachel Keller as Oliva Siffre. Photo: Elizabeth Fisher/CBS ©2026 CBS Broadcasting, Inc. All Rights Reserved.

Cupertino (Elizabeth Fisher / CBS)

Fridays

8:00 p.m.: Sheriff Country

9:00 p.m.: Fire Country

10:00 p.m.: Boston Blue

Sundays

7:00 p.m.: 60 Minutes

8:00 p.m.: Marshals

9:00 p.m.: Tracker

10:00 p.m.: Drama encores

60 Minutes

Boston Blue

CIA

Cupertino

Einstein

Elsbeth

Eternally Yours

FBI

Fire Country

Georgie & Mandy's First Marriage

Ghosts

Harlan Coben's Final Twist

Marshals

Matlock (2024)

NCIS

NCIS: New York

NCIS: Origins

Sheriff Country

Survivor

The Amazing Race

Tracker




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