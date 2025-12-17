Will the Full ‘Survivor 49’ Finale Air Tonight Amid Trump’s Speech?

What To Know The three-hour Survivor Season 49 finale begins at 8/7c on Wednesday, December 17.

Donald Trump is addressing the nation at 9/8c, with his speech airing on all major networks, including CBS.

Fans are worried that they won’t be able to watch the entirety of the Survivor finale due to Trump’s interruption.

Donald Trump announced this week that he will be addressing the nation from the White House on the evening of Wednesday, December 17, at 9/8c. The speech will fall right in the middle of the three-hour Survivor Season 49 finale, which begins at 8/7c on CBS.

The network confirmed that it will be airing Trump’s speech as a special report, leaving viewers worried that they won’t get to see the full conclusion of Survivor 49. However, fans can rest assured that the episode will air in its entirety.

While CBS will have to pause the episode to air the speech, it will pick up right where it left off when Trump finishes his address. So, while the show was initially set to end at 11/10c, it will run a little later than usual to make up for the interruption.

“CBS News’ Norah O’Donnell will anchor and be joined by chief White House correspondent Nancy Cordes, reporting from the White House,” CBS said in a statement to People, adding that the Survivor finale will “resume where it left off immediately following the president’s address for Eastern and Central Time Zone viewers on the CBS Television Network and air in its entirety.”

Five contestants remain in the quest to win $1,000,000 and the title of sole Survivor for Season 49: Sophi Balerdi, Savannah Louie, Rizo Velovic, Kristina Mills, and Sage Ahrens-Nichols. The finale will feature the final five partaking in an immunity challenge before heading to final tribal council. Then, the remaining four players will compete in the last immunity challenge of the season, with the winner deciding who will join them at final tribal council, as well as which two players will have to fight for their spot in a fire-making competition.

There will be tons of content to pack into the three-hour episode, and viewers will get to see every minute of it, albeit with an interruption from Trump.

Survivor, Season 49 Finale, 8/7c, CBS