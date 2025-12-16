Have you ever wondered what prep The Price Is Right models go through during the day to get ready for taping the game show? Model Amber Lancaster shared a behind-the-scenes video on her Instagram detailing exactly that.

“Just a little glimpse into my day filming @therealpriceisright ✨,” she captioned the post on December 15.

Lancaster stood in her trailer with a Stanley cup and her phone charger and headed to the stage to film the first show of the day. She then said hello to crew members before she headed to hair and makeup.

Lancaster ran into fellow The Price Is Right model Devin Goda, who had a jug of water for himself. After filming, she went to the snack station and grabbed cheddar chips and a banana.

For her lunch break, the model wore a robe, so she didn’t spill food on her outfit. She ate chili cheese nachos and a Pepsi. Lancaster shared that she was going to scroll on her phone before she headed back to film the second episode.

“These videos I always love cause I’m always curious what it takes to make the magic come to life…thank you for sharing this,” one fan commented.

“Love this!” said another.

“Very Cool 😎! Thank you Amber for sharing your great days work on such an Iconic American Television Show!❤️,” added a third.

“You make me smile,” one last fan said.

The models are finishing up filming for the season. They will return during the summer for Season 55.

Episodes are filmed weeks in advance, and the season is set to go until July, so don’t worry, the game show will still air daily. Model Alexis Gaube revealed that she finished filming two weeks ago. She shared that it takes about five to six months to film a season. Aside from Lancaster, Gaube, and Goda, the show also features models James O’Halloran, Rachel Reynolds, and Manuela Arbealaez.

Fans will be treated to three days of holiday fun next week, starting on December 22, when The Price Is Right will give away once-in-a-lifetime adventures.