‘The Price Is Right’ Model Alexis Gaube Reveals Shocking Fact About Show
The Price Is Right model Alexis Gaube revealed a fact about the game show that shocked fans. She said that she was already done filming for Season 54, even though it’s only just December!
This came as a huge surprise to fans because The Price Is Right typically airs new episodes until the summer. Season 53 closed out with a special July 4 edition. The current season premiered on September 22.
Here’s what Gaube posted on Instagram: “Wrapped TPIR Season 54, Modeling World, I’m Back,” she captioned the post on December 2.
In the video, Gaube wore a short pink dress with flowers on it. Her brown hair was curled and bounced up and down as she walked towards the camera.
A curious fan asked, “Beautiful as always. How long does it take to record a season of TPIR?”
Gaube replied, “It’s changed every season bc of the move to a new studio. Among other things that have come up (writers strike, fires, etc..), but now it’s like 5/6 months.”
“The season is done until the summer?” another fan wondered.
“The last week of filming this season is the week before Christmas 😢 yes, until next summer. So if you want to go … you have … two more weeks 😂,” Gaube replied.
The Price Is Right typically shoots two or more episodes a day, and films months in advance, hence the confusion among fans about another season wrapping up work already.
Previously, Gaube shared photos in late September of her on-set filming, in her trailer, trying on outfits, and more.
The season will still air into next summer, but filming is done for the models. Gaube is only one of the models on the show.
Rachel Reynolds, James O’Halloran, Devin Goda, Amber Lancaster, and Manuela Arbeláez are the other models on The Price Is Right. They typically rotate each show and have about two or three on each episode.
See the models present prizes and control the games on Season 54 every weekday on CBS.
However, The Price Is Right is currently on a hiatus with no new episodes airing until December 8.
The Price Is Right, Weekdays, 11a/10c, CBS, stream next day on Paramount+