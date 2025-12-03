‘The Price Is Right’ Model Alexis Gaube Reveals Shocking Fact About Show

The Price Is Right model Alexis Gaube revealed a fact about the game show that shocked fans. She said that she was already done filming for Season 54, even though it’s only just December!

This came as a huge surprise to fans because The Price Is Right typically airs new episodes until the summer. Season 53 closed out with a special July 4 edition. The current season premiered on September 22.

Here’s what Gaube posted on Instagram: “Wrapped TPIR Season 54, Modeling World, I’m Back,” she captioned the post on December 2.

In the video, Gaube wore a short pink dress with flowers on it. Her brown hair was curled and bounced up and down as she walked towards the camera.

A curious fan asked, “Beautiful as always. How long does it take to record a season of TPIR?”

Gaube replied, “It’s changed every season bc of the move to a new studio. Among other things that have come up (writers strike, fires, etc..), but now it’s like 5/6 months.”

“The season is done until the summer?” another fan wondered.

“The last week of filming this season is the week before Christmas 😢 yes, until next summer. So if you want to go … you have … two more weeks 😂,” Gaube replied.