‘The Price Is Right’ Contestant Dances After Getting Second Chance to Win a Car

OneThe Price Is Right contestant can blast the radio in their new car and dance. She won a Toyota on the game show and danced after getting a second chance.

On April 14, Perea Blackmon bid $401 on the sixth item up for bid. The item was an Alo yoga package, which included two mats, two blocks, a wheel, two gloves, and two water bottles. This package cost $602, so since Blackmon was the highest bidder, she won the package and got to play a game for another prize.

The game show contestant played Gridlock for a 2026 Toyota Corolla LE. All she had to do was correctly guess the price of the car.

There were seven cars in a traffic jam. Three had to be dropped into the passing lane to make the price.

Blackmon was given two as the first number. She then had to pick one orange car with two numbers and one blue car with two numbers to make the next four digits.

For the blue cars, the contestant had to choose from 68, 56, and 43. Blackmon chose 43. She was right, so she moved on to the orange cars.

The numbers on the orange cars were 90, 25, and 59. Blackmon chose 90, making the car $24,390. However, she was wrong on the last two numbers.

Blackmon threw her hands up as host Drew Carey screamed, “No!” However, he told her that she had one more chance to guess the last two numbers.

Choosing between 25 and 59, Blackmon chose 59. This made the car $24,359. The contestant was right and won the car.

The contestant screamed and then danced, waving her arms back and forth as she looked out at the audience. As she stood in front of the car, Blackmon mimicked driving one and moved her arm back and forth with her hand in a fist. The contestant continued to shout from inside the car.

Blackmon spun a .95 on the wheel, advancing to the Showcase. She bid $25,700 on a trip to Montana, Costa Rica, and Paris.

The actual retail price was $33,260, which was a difference of $7,560. Since her opponent, Diana, was only $701 away from the actual price, Diana won the Showcase. Blackmon took home a total of $24,961 in prizes.

The Price Is Right, weekdays, 11a/10c, CBS, stream next day on Paramount+