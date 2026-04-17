‘The Price Is Right’ Contestant Tightly Hugs Drew Carey After Winning a Trip

Hug Drew for good luck! A The Price Is Right contestant gave host Drew Carey a tight hug before and after winning a trip on the game show.

Sheila Brown won the sixth item up for bid on April 16. She won a 65-inch 4k TV after bidding $600 on the $625 electronic. The game show contestant then came to the stage to play Balance Game for a six-night trip to Spain.

When Brown got to the stage, she put an arm around Carey’s neck and hugged him. The host laughed and then asked her to introduce her cheering squad. She brought her mom, cousins, and best friend with her, who all stood up and cheered and clapped.

Carey gave her a lucky Drew Dollar, which represented the price of the trip in coins. A bag was placed in front of model Manuela Arbalaez, full of Drew Dollars. Brown had to try to balance out the amount that she was given with what the model had.

There were four bags on the podium — $3,000, $6,000, $9,000, and $118. Drew Carey put the $118 on the scale to start the contestant off.

She had to put two more bags on the scale in order to make the price of the trip. Her cheering squad was telling her to pick the $9,000 bag. Brown had picked it up, but then put it back down and changed it to the $6,000 bag. She then chose the $3,000 bag, making the price $9,118.

Arbalez placed her bag on the scale, and it evened out, meaning Brown won the trip. The contestant dropped her jaw in shock.

She screamed, “Oh my God!” and then hugged the host again. Brown jumped around the stage before giving Carey one more hug.

“Nice job!” he said.

Despite spinning a .90 on the wheel, Brown did not make it to the Showcase. Her opponent, Adrieen, spun a .95, so she advanced. However, Adrieen did not win the Showcase.

The Price Is Right, weekdays, 11a/10c, CBS, stream next day on Paramount+