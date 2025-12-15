‘The Price Is Right’ & ‘Let’s Make A Deal’ Reveal Holiday Episode Details

Come on down and make a deal this holiday season! CBS has revealed the details for the holiday episodes for The Price Is Right and Let’s Make a Deal. Fans are going to be treated to three festive episodes per game show.

First, The Price Is Right will ring in the most wonderful time of the year from Monday, December 22, to Wednesday, December 24. According to the official calendar, there is no new episode on Christmas Day (December 25).

Santa Claus comes a bit early to CBS as he gives away spectacular prizes, alongside host Drew Carey. Decked out in Santa hats and festive shirts, contestants will have the chance to win once-in-a-lifetime adventures, including a South African safari, magical getaways to Finland and Germany’s legendary Christmas markets, and an array of luxury vehicles.

Announcer George Gray and models James O’Halloran and Rachel Reynolds will also be there to bring holiday cheer.

One contestant, Kimberly, from Alberta, Canada, will have the chance to play the new game, The Lion’s Share, to try to win up to $500,000. Another contestant, Jane, whose mom was on the game show in the ’60s, had a chance to win a trip to Norway.

Let’s Make a Deal will also have three festive holiday episodes on the same day. Host Wayne Brady, along with announcer Jonathan Mangum, model Tiffany Coyne, and keyboardist Cat Gray, bring their signature holiday cheer with spirited holiday games including Four Santas, a Christmas Countdown calendar, and a visit from Tiffany Claus!

Contestants will have the chance to win sleek new vehicles, $20,000 in cash, and luxury trips to Switzerland, Paris, New York, and a one-of-a-kind Worldwide Wednesday trip to the cast’s favorite destinations across the globe!

One contestant will play for a car during a card game. If she picks three Santas on three cards, she will win the car. But, she has to give up her previously won $2,500 and $5,000 in order to get it.

Another contestant, Liz, had the chance to win the World Wide Wednesday trip by trying to figure out which two holiday movies came out in the same calendar year.

Tune into both shows starting December 22 on CBS to see contestants win amazing prizes.

The Price Is Right, Weekdays, 11a/10c, CBS, stream next day on Paramount+