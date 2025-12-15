‘The Price Is Right’ Player Misses $20,000 Win After Drew Carey Reveals Game Change

A contestant on The Price is Right missed out on taking home $20,000 on host Drew Carey revealed a game change on an All-Cash Friday. The contestant decided to walk away early instead of going for the full prize, which they would have won.

Robert Washington, from Memphis, Tennessee, came down on the third item up for bid. However, he didn’t win the bid until the sixth item. It was a 13-piece fitness trampoline package. Washington bid $1,200, which was the highest bid. The actual retail price was $1,859.

Washington cheered as he made his way up to the stage. The retired Navy veteran played Spelling Bee for $20,000. Normally, the game is played for a car, and the contestant has to spell out “CAR” in order to win.

This time, however, it was being played for $20,000 and he had to spell out “WIN.” Washington picked two numbers to start out with — seven and 11. Each of the numbers was worth $1,000 each.

He had the chance to win more letters by correctly guessing the price of three items within $10. Washington guessed that the teapot was $45. He did not get another number as it was $26.

Washington did get his third number when he guessed that the carabiner was $25. It was $17. The Price Is Right contestant got another number when he said the foldable level was $35. It was $43.

The game show contestant picked 18 and 26 for his final two numbers. Before they revealed the letters, host Drew Carey offered him $4,000 as a sure thing to walk away with.

Washington decided to take the $4,000. “I’m not Wayne Brady, so I’m not going to try to talk you out of it,” Carey said, referning the host’s job on Let’s Make a Deal.

The host revealed that Washington had two “Ns,” one “W,” and one “I,” which meant he would have won the grand prize.

Washington ran over to the board and kneeled down, saying, “$20,000. Would’ve taken $20,000. Aye!”

He did not make it to the Showcase as he spun .50 on the Showcase Showdown wheel. His opponents both spun .80 and had a spinoff.