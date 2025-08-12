The Price Is Right is currently off for the summer, but the game show will be back in about one month. The new season typically starts sometime in September, and with it comes the same cast that fans know and love.

Host Drew Carey is the cast member who is seen the most, and George Grey has been the announcer since 2001. He delivers the iconic line “Come on down!” Grey is only seen at the beginning of the episodes, where he says hi to his mom, but plays an important part throughout, announcing products that the contestants have to guess the prices on. However, The Price Is Right would be nothing without the models.

There are six models currently on the game show, but they are not often all on there at the same time. They display the prizes and assist with games. The launch of models began in 1956 when The Price Is Right premiered. During the nine-year run from 1956 to 1965, two models appeared on the show.

During the Bob Barker era in 1972, the models were dubbed “Barker’s Beauties.” There were two during the first three years. A third joined in 1975. When Drew Carey took over in 2008, the executive producer brought on five permanent models. Male models were added in 2012. As of 2025, there are now six models on rotation — Rachel Reynolds, James O’Halloran, Devin Goda, Amber Lancaster, Manuela Arbeláez, and Alexis Gaube. They were most recently all together to celebrate The Price Is Right’s 10,000th episode.

The models have been showing off their outfits and sharing updates for filming on their Instagrams. But, aside from the glittery outfits and flashy smiles, do you know anything else about them?

Here’s everything to know about The Price Is Right models before Season 54 airs.