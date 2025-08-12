‘The Price Is Right’: Everything You Need to Know About the Game Show’s Models

Brittany Sims
Comments
Sonja Flemming/CBS
The Price Is Right is currently off for the summer, but the game show will be back in about one month. The new season typically starts sometime in September, and with it comes the same cast that fans know and love.

Host Drew Carey is the cast member who is seen the most, and George Grey has been the announcer since 2001. He delivers the iconic line “Come on down!” Grey is only seen at the beginning of the episodes, where he says hi to his mom, but plays an important part throughout, announcing products that the contestants have to guess the prices on. However, The Price Is Right would be nothing without the models.

There are six models currently on the game show, but they are not often all on there at the same time. They display the prizes and assist with games. The launch of models began in 1956 when The Price Is Right premiered. During the nine-year run from 1956 to 1965, two models appeared on the show.

During the Bob Barker era in 1972, the models were dubbed “Barker’s Beauties.” There were two during the first three years. A third joined in 1975. When Drew Carey took over in 2008, the executive producer brought on five permanent models. Male models were added in 2012. As of 2025, there are now six models on rotation — Rachel Reynolds, James O’Halloran, Devin Goda, Amber Lancaster, Manuela Arbeláez, and Alexis Gaube. They were most recently all together to celebrate The Price Is Right’s 10,000th episode.

The models have been showing off their outfits and sharing updates for filming on their Instagrams. But, aside from the glittery outfits and flashy smiles, do you know anything else about them?

Here’s everything to know about The Price Is Right models before Season 54 airs.

 

Rachel Reynolds, Model on the #1-rated daytime series and the longest-running game show in television history, THE PRICE IS RIGHT, scheduled to air weekdays (11:00 AM-12:00 Noon, ET; 10:00-11:00 AM, PT) on the CBS Television Network. Photo: Monty Brinton/CBS ©2016 CBS Broadcasting, Inc. All Rights ReservedPhoto: Monty Brinton/CBS ¨© 2016 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

Rachel Reynolds

Rachel Reynolds, 42, is the OG model of the new era of models. She joined The Price Is Right in 2003, and is the only current model who worked under both Barker and Carey.

Reynolds lives with her husband, whom she married in 2010, daughter, rescue dog, and rabbit in Louisiana when not filming the game show.

Aside from TPIR, she has appeared on The Bold and the Beautiful, How I Met Your Mother, Scorpion, Wildfire, multiple Emmy Awards broadcasts, and the films Jack and Jill, and Lonely Hearts, according to IMDb.

“Every day is new and exciting, giving away amazing prizes to complete strangers! It’s the greatest feeling! Our audience and the atmosphere on stage is electrifying! After more than two decades on the show, I remain as excited as ever to be part of a team that brings joy to audiences across the country every single day,” she shared on the game show’s website.

To see what Reynolds gets up to in her everyday life when not filming TPIR, follow her on X and Instagram @rachel1reynolds.

Amber Lancaster, Model on the #1-rated daytime series and the longest-running game show in television history, THE PRICE IS RIGHT, scheduled to air weekdays (11:00 AM-12:00 Noon, ET; 10:00-11:00 AM, PT) on the CBS Television Network. Photo: Monty Brinton/CBS ©2016 CBS Broadcasting, Inc. All Rights ReservedPhoto: Monty Brinton/CBS ¨© 2016 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. Photo: Monty Brinton/CBS © 2016 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

Amber Lancaster

Amber Lancaster, 44, became a model on the game show in 2008.

She moved from Washington to Los Angeles to pursue and modeling and acting career.

Aside from TPIR, she is best known for playing Jenny Swanson in the MTV series, The Hard Times of RJ Berger.

Lancaster also appeared on two episodes of The Bold and the Beautiful, one episode of CSI: Miami, and Days of Our Lives, according to IMDb.

Lancaster has one son, Russell, born in 2019, who underwent open heart surgery after he was born. She shares him with he ex-husband, A.J. Allodi, whom she was married to from 2017 to 2020.

Lancaster said that her favorite part of being on TPIR is the contestants. “Getting to be a part of something so legendary in American culture. I grew up watching the show with my grandma every day, so it’s a very special thing for me to work here,” she said.

Follow Lancaster on Instagram @amberlancaster and TikTok @amberlancaster007.

Manuela Arbelaez, Model on the #1-rated daytime series and the longest-running game show in television history, THE PRICE IS RIGHT, scheduled to air weekdays (11:00 AM-12:00 Noon, ET; 10:00-11:00 AM, PT) on the CBS Television Network. Photo: Monty Brinton/CBS ©2016 CBS Broadcasting, Inc. All Rights ReservedPhoto: Monty Brinton/CBS ¨© 2016 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. Photo: Monty Brinton/CBS © 2016 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

Manuela Arbeláez

Manuela Arbeláez, 36, joined the game show in in 2009, after winning the 2008 Model Search.

Arbeláez was born in Medellín, Colombia, and moved to the U.S. in 2006. She now lives in Los Angeles with her husband, Matthew, whom she married in 2018, and their two daughters.
She doesn’t share much about her family on social media, focusing more on her passions like working out, and sharing behind the scenes clips from TPIR.

Aside from TPIR,  Arbeláez has starred in The Bold and the Beautiful, and Jack and Jill. 

She had also been models in two music videos — “Dirty Money” by Diddy featuring Drake, and “It’s in the Mornin'” by Robin Thicke, according to IMDb.

Her favorite part of being on the game show is seeing the joy it brings people. “It truly never gets old watching someone win a prize, big or small,” she said.

Keep up with Arbeláez outside of the game show on X and Instagram @manuelaarbelaez. 

James O?Halloran, Model on the #1-rated daytime series and the longest-running game show in television history, THE PRICE IS RIGHT, scheduled to air weekdays (11:00 AM-12:00 Noon, ET; 10:00-11:00 AM, PT) on the CBS Television Network. Photo: Greg Gayne/CBS

James O'Halloran

James O’Halloran became the first male model on The Price Is Right in 2014. He is known for being shirtless on the show often while displaying prizes.

O’Halloran was born in Melbourne, Australia, where he had an acting career.

He then moved to the U.S. on 2014. There, he continued acting while modeling. O’Halloran gained the lead roles in the movies Cynthia and Deadly Crush, according to IMDb. He has also guest starred in Criminal Minds: Beyond Borders, The Young & The Restless, and The Catch.

O’Halloran married his wife Jaimee in 2016 and they had two children together.

“We have an incredible crew, so each day I’m just out with friends, and the audience is electric. Experiencing that energy is truly an uplifting experience,” he said about his favorite part of TPIR.

Follow O’Halloran on X, TikTok, and Instagram @jimmyjamesoh.

 

Devin Goda, Model on the #1-rated daytime series and the longest-running game show in television history, THE PRICE IS RIGHT, scheduled to air weekdays (11:00 AM-12:00 Noon, ET; 10:00-11:00 AM, PT) on the CBS Television Network. Photo: Sonja Flemming/CBS 2019

Devin Goda

Devin Goda was the second male model to join the game show in 2018.

Before coming a model, Goda was a professional football player with the Baltimore Ravens, but an injury ended his career.

He splits his time between New York and Los Angeles, and stays connected with his roots on his family’s farm in Pittsburgh.

His favorite thing about being on TPIR is “to see how happy this show makes people feel. It’s a blessing to be able to work on a show that make people’s dreams come true.”

Be sure to see how Goda trains by following him on Instagram @dgoda5, and X and TikTok @DevinGoda.

Alexis Gaube, model for the 50th season of the daytime Emmy Award-winning THE PRICE IS RIGHT, network television's #1-rated daytime series and the longest-running game show in television history, weekdays (11:00 AM-12:00 PM, ET/10:00-11:00 AM, PT) on the CBS Television Network. Photo: Cliff Lipson/CBS ©2021 CBS Broadcasting, Inc. All Rights Reserved.

Alexis Gaube

Alexis Gaube is the newest member of The Price Is Right family, having joined the show in 2021.

After graduating from college, Gaube moved to Los Angeles to pursue her modeling career, landing jobs with various retail stores, as well as posing for numerous magazines.

She has starred in 15 episodes of The Bold and the Beautiful, according to IMDb.

Gaube’s favorite part of the show is the audience and contestants. “The energy they bring to the studio is beyond electrifying. They bring me so much joy and make working on The Price is Right such a fun and unforgettable experience. Even outside of filming, when I meet people and they learn I work on the show, I melt hearing how much they cherish TPIR… and I get to be a part of that?! I feel so lucky but also, iconic,” she said.

You can follow her on TikTok and Instagram @lexi_mg, and on X @AlexisGaube.

The Price Is Right, Season 54, Fall 2025, CBS

The Price Is Right

James William O'Halloran




