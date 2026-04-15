‘The Price Is Right’ to Air First-Ever Live Show This Christmas

It’s a program 54 years in the making! The Price Is Right will air its first-ever live episode in December.

The Price Is Right, like many other game shows, is typically filmed months in advance of when it airs. Model Alexis Gaube revealed that they finished filming this season in December. Not even The Price Is Right At Night is live.

But, now for the first time, fans will get to the contestants’ wild reactions, wins, losses, and more, live. The game show will transform television’s longest-running game show into a must-watch holiday primetime television event.

This high-stakes, must‑watch primetime Christmas television event unfolds in real time, raising the pressure with every passing second. Viewers will be taken behind the scenes as the production team races to keep the show on track. They will have to reset games, transform the stage, and beat the clock all before the game show returns from commercial break.

Drew Carey will return as host. George Gray is set to be the announcer. The show’s models will also spread holiday cheer and try not to ruin their makeup as they run around the set.

Contestants will have the chance to “Come on down!” and play fan-favorite games, including Plinko, Cliffhangers, Lucky Seven, and more. As always, those contestants will then have the chance to spin The Big Wheel for a shot at a luxury showcase – all played out live. Anything can happen, and anything can go wrong!

A release date has not yet been announced, but a press release announcing the CBS 2026-2027 schedule mentioned that it will air in December, around Christmas. The Price Is Right typically airs a Christmas special around the holiday, but has never had a live episode.

Check back here for an official air date and more details.

The Price Is Right, weekdays, 11a/10c, CBS, stream next day on Paramount+

The Price Is Right Live, December 2026, CBS