CBS Reopens ‘Matlock’ Star David Del Rio’s Sexual Assault Investigation

CBS has reopened its investigation into the sexual assault allegations against Matlock actor David Del Rio, who was fired from the show in October following an initial internal investigation.

According to TMZ, multiple sources close to Del Rio told the outlet that CBS is taking another look at the accusations. The investigation reportedly reopened before Thanksgiving, and more parties have been interviewed, including Del Rio himself and his attorney, Shawn Holley.

Del Rio, who played lawyer Billy Martinez on Matlock, was accused of sexual assault by his co-star, Leah Lewis. CBS Studios investigated the alleged incident, which was reported by Lewis on October 2 and said to have taken place on September 26. Following an internal investigation, Del Rio was fired and escorted off the Matlock set.

After the news broke, Lewis shared a photo of her and her mom on her Instagram Stories, writing, “Mom is here. We’re moving forward in love and strength. I’m in good hands. Thank you to everybody for any kind of support and care. Truly, we’re moving forward in strength. Key word, strength. Let that be the takeaway.”

Del Rio has not publicly commented on the allegations, but in November, he hired Holley, Kim Kardashian’s lawyer, who has also represented high-profile clients such as Justin Bieber, Snoop Dogg, Lindsay Lohan, and Paris Hilton.

While Del Rio himself hasn’t commented, his wife, actress Katherine Del Rio, responded to Lewis’ post at the time. According to Deadline, Katherine shared a photo of her and her own mom, writing, “Mom is here. We’re moving forward in love and strength after what Leah did to our family. Thank you all for the love and support!” She later deleted the post.

Del Rio and Katherine share two daughters, Lilia, 2, and Coco, 11 months. The couple recently shared a holiday photo on Instagram, marking Del Rio’s first public post since he was fired.

Filming on the second season of Matlock took a pre-scheduled hiatus following Del Rio’s dismissal and recently resumed after Thanksgiving. Del Rio’s character is expected to be written out of the show in the coming episodes.

