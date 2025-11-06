‘Matlock’: David Del Rio Hires Kim Kardashian’s Lawyer After Getting Fired From CBS Show

What To Know David Del Rio, recently fired from CBS’s Matlock after being accused of sexual assault by co-star Leah Lewis, has hired high-profile defense attorney Shawn Holley.

Matlock‘s legal drama has spilled off-screen as former cast member David Del Rio has hired Kim Kardashian’s lawyer, Shawn Holley, following his abrupt firing from the CBS show last month.

Del Rio was fired and escorted off set after being accused of sexual assault by his co-star, Leah Lewis. The alleged incident took place on September 26 and is said to have been reported on October 2. Del Rio has yet to publicly comment on the allegations.

As first reported by TMZ on Wednesday (November 5), the actor has retained famed defense attorney Holley, who has previously represented several high-profile clients, including Kardashian, Justin Bieber, Tupac Shakur, Snoop Dogg, Lindsay Lohan, Paris Hilton, Nicole Richie, Trevor Bauer, and Danny Masterson.

Shortly after the news of Del Rio’s firing broke, Lewis took to her Instagram Stories to share a photo of her and her mom, writing, “Mom is here. We’re moving forward in love and strength. I’m in good hands. Thank you to everybody for any kind of support and care. Truly, we’re moving forward in strength. Key word, strength. Let that be the takeaway.”

Del Rio’s wife, Katherine, reacted to Lewis’ post at the time, posting and later deleting an Instagram Story in which she allegedly called the actress “the most disturbing human being I have ever met.”

Season 2 of Matlock premiered on October 12; Del Rio’s character, Billy Martinez, is expected to be written out in the second half of the season.

While recognized for her celebrity clients, Holley has also served as the E! Network’s chief legal correspondent and as an on-air legal analyst for KABC Eyewitness News in Los Angeles. She has made appearances on the Today show, Good Morning America, Court TV, CNN, and Fox News.

Holley was also the Managing Partner of The Cochran Firm and a member of O. J. Simpson‘s legal defense team, dubbed the “Dream Team.” She was portrayed by Angel Parker in the 2016 FX miniseries The People v. O.J. Simpson.

In addition, Holley serves as a producer on the Hulu legal drama Reasonable Doubt, in which Emayatzy Corinealdi‘s character “Jax” is loosely based on her experiences.