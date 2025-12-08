‘Matlock’ Star David Del Rio Makes Unexpected Return to Social Media Amid Sexual Assault Allegations

What To Know David Del Rio made his first public appearance on social media since being fired from Matlock over sexual assault allegations.

Del Rio was dismissed from the show following an internal investigation into an incident reported by co-star Leah Lewis.

Production on Matlock has resumed without Del Rio, with his character expected to be written out.

David Del Rio made an unexpected return to social media on Saturday (December 6), marking his first public post since he was fired from Matlock over sexual assault allegations.

According to Page Six, the actor shared a family holiday photo on his Instagram Stories. The post, which has since expired, showed Del Rio alongside his wife, actress Katherine Del Rio, and their two daughters, Lilliam Kellie Wallace (2) and Coco (11 months).

Del Rio appeared to be in good spirits, smiling alongside his family as they posed for a snap with an inflatable gingerbread man.

“Belated Thanksgiving fun! Deeply thankful for my family — who always show up for the girls and I,” he captioned the photo.

The Maggie alum has kept a low profile since his dismissal from Matlock. As previously reported, CBS Studios investigated an alleged incident that was said to have taken place on September 26 and was reported by Del Rio’s co-star, Leah Lewis, on October 2. Following an internal investigation, Del Rio was fired and escorted off the Matlock set.

After the news broke, Lewis shared a photo of her and her mom on her Instagram Stories, writing, “Mom is here. We’re moving forward in love and strength. I’m in good hands. Thank you to everybody for any kind of support and care. Truly, we’re moving forward in strength. Key word, strength. Let that be the takeaway.”

While yet to address the allegations publicly, last month, Del Rio hired Kim Kardashian’s lawyer, Shawn Holley, who is known for representing several high-profile clients, including Justin Bieber, Snoop Dogg, Lindsay Lohan, and Paris Hilton.

Del Rio played lawyer Billy Martinez on Matlock and often shared scenes with Lewis, who stars as fellow lawyer Sarah Franklin. Both actors starred alongside Kathy Bates, who portrays Madeline “Matty” Matlock in the gender-swapped reboot of the classic 1980s series of the same name.

Lewis shared an Instagram Story of her own last Monday (December 1), confirming she was back on set as the CBS drama resumed production. Filming had taken a pre-scheduled hiatus following Del Rio’s dismissal and was always planned to resume after Thanksgiving. His character is expected to be written out of the show.

Matlock, Thursdays, 9/8c, CBS