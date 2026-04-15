‘Ghosts,’ ‘Matlock’ & ‘NCIS: Sydney’ Move to Midseason as CBS Shifts TV Schedule

Meaghan Darwish
Comments
Asher Grodman and Rose McIver in 'Ghosts' Season 5
Bertrand Calmeau / CBS

What To Know

  • CBS is shifting three fall favorites to its midseason lineup.
  • Learn more about the changes coming to GhostsMatlock, and NCIS: Sydney.

CBS is making some major changes to its TV schedule as fan-favorites that have been fall staples make a move to midseason, along with the debut of a highly anticipated new show.

Among the series affected are Ghosts, Matlock, and NCIS: Sydney, which will now premiere their forthcoming seasons in 2027 with the midseason lineup, forgoing their former falltime slots. They’ll join the new series, Einstein, to make up the midseason lineup.

As fans of Ghosts know, the series was renewed for Season 6 at the same time as Season 5. Whether it will be the show’s last remains to be seen, but fans can look forward to enjoying the spirits of Woodstone and their living counterparts when the midseason lineup debuts.

Thankfully, fans will be able to catch up with their favorite characters from Ghosts when one-hour Halloween and Ghostmas special episodes air this fall. Airing in the show’s place this fall is Eternally Yours, the new vampire comedy from the same creators as Ghosts.

Kathy Bates, Jason Ritter, and Skye P. Marshall in 'Matlock' Season 2 finale

Michael Yarish / CBS

Meanwhile, Matlock, which has also aired on Thursdays in the fall, will move to the midseason as Elsbeth fills the slot this fall, making room for Cupertino at 10/9c on Thursdays. Additionally, NCIS: Sydney, which aired on Tuesdays at 10/9c, will also move to midseason as NCIS: Origins fills the slot to make room for the new series NCIS: New York at 9/8c.

CBS Fall 2026 Schedule: 'Marshals' Moving to Fall, Plus 'FBI' & 'Elsbeth' Changes
Related

CBS Fall 2026 Schedule: 'Marshals' Moving to Fall, Plus 'FBI' & 'Elsbeth' Changes

Additionally, fans eager to tune into Einstein finally have a projected premiere date in sight as the show slates its debut for midseason. The drama starring Matthew Gray Gubler follows the brilliant, but directionless, great-grandson of Albert Einstein, who is forced to put his antics aside to utilize his genius to solve crimes with a local police detective played by Melissa Fumero.

Let us know what you think of the midseason lineup and changes in the comments section below, and stay tuned for updates on when these shows will air when CBS releases more information about its midseason schedule.

Einstein

Ghosts

Matlock (2024)

NCIS: Sydney




Most Popular Stories on TV Insider
Ken Jennings in 2025 (left) critiquing his outfits from 2004 (right)
1
Ken Jennings Addresses Whether He Deliberately Lost on ‘Jeopardy!’
WILL TRENT - “The Blank Expanse of Nothing” - Faith and Ormewood investigate a girl’s alien abduction claim and uncover a darker truth. Meanwhile, Amanda uncovers FBI warnings about Adelaide and a mysterious “Commander” figure linked to Will. TUESDAY, APRIL 14 (8:00-9:00 p.m. EDT) on ABC. (Disney/Matt Miller) RAMÓN RODRIGUEZ, SONJA SOHN
2
‘Will Trent’ Shocker! Why That Major Death Had to Happen
Blair Underwood and Molly Parker — 'Doc' Season 2 Finale
3
‘Doc’ Boss Shares Season 3 Details
Savannah and Annie Guthrie
4
Nancy Guthrie Case: Ex-FBI Agent Defends Savannah’s Sister Annie
Alexia Jayy
5
All About ‘The Voice’ Season 29 Finalist Alexia Jayy