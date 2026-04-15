What To Know CBS is shifting three fall favorites to its midseason lineup.

Learn more about the changes coming to Ghosts, Matlock, and NCIS: Sydney.

CBS is making some major changes to its TV schedule as fan-favorites that have been fall staples make a move to midseason, along with the debut of a highly anticipated new show.

Among the series affected are Ghosts, Matlock, and NCIS: Sydney, which will now premiere their forthcoming seasons in 2027 with the midseason lineup, forgoing their former falltime slots. They’ll join the new series, Einstein, to make up the midseason lineup.

As fans of Ghosts know, the series was renewed for Season 6 at the same time as Season 5. Whether it will be the show’s last remains to be seen, but fans can look forward to enjoying the spirits of Woodstone and their living counterparts when the midseason lineup debuts.

Thankfully, fans will be able to catch up with their favorite characters from Ghosts when one-hour Halloween and Ghostmas special episodes air this fall. Airing in the show’s place this fall is Eternally Yours, the new vampire comedy from the same creators as Ghosts.

Meanwhile, Matlock, which has also aired on Thursdays in the fall, will move to the midseason as Elsbeth fills the slot this fall, making room for Cupertino at 10/9c on Thursdays. Additionally, NCIS: Sydney, which aired on Tuesdays at 10/9c, will also move to midseason as NCIS: Origins fills the slot to make room for the new series NCIS: New York at 9/8c.

Additionally, fans eager to tune into Einstein finally have a projected premiere date in sight as the show slates its debut for midseason. The drama starring Matthew Gray Gubler follows the brilliant, but directionless, great-grandson of Albert Einstein, who is forced to put his antics aside to utilize his genius to solve crimes with a local police detective played by Melissa Fumero.

Let us know what you think of the midseason lineup and changes in the comments section below, and stay tuned for updates on when these shows will air when CBS releases more information about its midseason schedule.