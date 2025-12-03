‘Matlock’ Star Leah Lewis Returns to Filming After David Del Rio Firing

What To Know Leah Lewis has resumed filming Matlock Season 2 after her former co-star David Del Rio was fired following her accusation of sexual assault.

Production on the CBS drama paused after Del Rio’s dismissal but was always scheduled to restart after Thanksgiving, with his character expected to be written out of the show.

Del Rio has not publicly commented on the allegations but has hired high-profile attorney Shawn Holley to represent him.

Leah Lewis is back on set to resume filming Matlock Season 2, two months after she accused her former co-star, David Del Rio, of sexually assaulting her, leading to his firing.

The 28-year-old actress took to her Instagram Stories on Monday (December 1) to confirm the CBS drama is back in production. “@matlockcbs ❤️And we back up and running,” she captioned a photo of herself dressed as her character, lawyer Sarah Franklin.

As previously reported, CBS Studios investigated an alleged incident that was said to have taken place on September 26 and was reported by Lewis on October 2. Following an internal investigation, Del Rio was fired and escorted off the Matlock set.

After the news broke, Lewis shared a photo of her and her mom on her Instagram Stories, writing, “Mom is here. We’re moving forward in love and strength. I’m in good hands. Thank you to everybody for any kind of support and care. Truly, we’re moving forward in strength. Key word, strength. Let that be the takeaway.”

Del Rio’s wife, actress Katherine Del Rio, responded to Lewis’ post with one of her own. According to Deadline, Katherine shared a photo of her and her own mom, writing, “Mom is here. We’re moving forward in love and strength after what Leah did to our family. Thank you all for the love and support!” She later deleted the post.

Lewis’ character frequently shared scenes with Del Rio’s character, fellow lawyer Billy Martinez, on the hit legal drama. Both actors starred alongside Kathy Bates, who portrays Madeline “Matty” Matlock in the gender-swapped reboot of the classic 1980s series of the same name.

Filming took a pre-scheduled hiatus following Del Rio’s dismissal and was always planned to resume after Thanksgiving. His character is expected to be written out of the show.

In November, Del Rio, who has yet to publicly comment on the allegations, hired Kim Kardashian’s lawyer, Shawn Holley, who has also represented high-profile clients such as Justin Bieber, Snoop Dogg, Lindsay Lohan, Paris Hilton, and many others.

