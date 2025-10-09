‘Matlock’s David Del Rio Fired Over Alleged Sexual Assault Against Costar

Matlock actor David Del Rio has reportedly been fired from the CBS legal drama after an alleged sexual assault involving his costar, Leah Lewis. Del Rio and Lewis play lawyers Billy Martinez and Sarah Franklin, respectively, and share most of their scenes. The series is currently filming its second season, premiering this Sunday, October 12.

The alleged incident took place on September 26, according to Deadline, and is said to have been reported on October 2. The incident was immediately investigated by CBS Studios, sources said, and following an internal investigation, Del Rio was fired and escorted off set the same day of the report. Matlock executive producer Eric Christian Olsen was reportedly one of the people who escorted the actor off the lot.

TMZ reports that the alleged assault happened on Paramount property and that his character will be written off the show immediately.

TV Insider has reached out to CBS Studios for comment, but did not hear back by the time of publication.

Filming resumed on Matlock following Del Rio’s removal. The series is going on a pre-scheduled filming hiatus next week, when production on the first half of Season 2 is complete, with filming set to resume after Thanksgiving.

The characters Billy and Sarah round out Madeline “Matty” Matlock’s (Kathy Bates) legal team, led by Olympia (Skye P. Marshall) at the Jacobson Moore law firm.

Del Rio will be seen in the first half of Matlock Season 2. It premieres with two episodes in one week, starting Sunday, October 12, at 8:30/7:30c. Season 2 Episode 2 airs at the show’s regular day and time, Thursday, October 16, at 9/8c.

If you or someone you know is the victim of sexual assault, contact the Rape, Abuse & Incest National Network’s National Helpline at 1-800-656-HOPE (4673). If you or a loved one is in immediate danger, call 911.