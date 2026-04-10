HGTV’s Jenny & Dave Marrs Celebrate Special Career Anniversary

What To Know Jenny Marrs took to social media to celebrate an anniversary for one of her and her husband Dave Marrs’ businesses.

Jenny also reflected on the couple’s 2012 fundraising store, Bayt Boutique.

Fans congratulated the HGTV stars on their career anniversary, and shared memories of visiting their businesses.

Shortly after celebrating their 21st wedding anniversary, Jenny and Dave Marrs are celebrating another major milestone together.

“We recently celebrated one full year of having the doors open at @marrsonmain – our store on Main Street just off our town’s historic downtown square,” Jenny shared in a Thursday, April 9, Instagram post. “But, did you know this isn’t the first time Dave and I have opened a store just off the downtown square?”

The Fixer to Fabulous star went on to recall how she and Dave opened the store Bayt Boutique in 2012, which served as “a fundraising space for our adoption.” She wrote, “There, we sold furniture and decor Dave built along with vintage pieces we restored together. We had begun our adoption process in Ethiopia and, there, the primary language spoken is Amharic. In Amharic, ‘Bayt’ means ‘house, home or a dwelling place’ and it felt like the perfect name for our little shop.”

Jenny continued, “We held trunk shows monthly and, for a season, evenings and weekends found Dave building in the garage (long before his shop in the barn), me painting outside on the driveway and the twins playing happily in the yard. The day after we signed our lease for the space, I wrote these words: ‘I love being right in the middle of a story being written so clearly by God. I am on the edge of my seat watching my Heavenly Father turn one page at a time…”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jenny Marrs (@jennymarrs)

Jenny noted that the first anniversary of Marrs on Main feels like a “full circle story,” adding, “I never would have dreamt this up and continue to pray that Marrs on Main is a beacon of light for our community and a welcoming place where everyone leaves feeling a little brighter for having been here. May the beauty created by artisans and artists here shine brightly into the world.”

Jenny and Dave, who wed in 2005, began the adoption process for their eldest daughter, Sylvie, in 2012. Her adoption was finalized in 2013, but a Congolese government shutdown prevented the couple from bringing Sylvie home to the U.S. until 2014. Jenny and Dave share five kids, including twins Nathan and Ben, daughter Charlotte, and son Luke.

Though Bayt Boutique was a temporary shop, Jenny and Dave have pursued other projects in the business world, including opening Marrs Mercantile in Centerton, Arkansas, in 2023. Marrs on Main opened in Bentonville, Arkansas, last year.

Jenny’s Instagram post featured several throwback photos of Bayt Boutique, as well as a sweet family photo and a pic of herself and Dave at the opening of Marrs on Main.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jenny Marrs (@jennymarrs)

“I still have my chalkboards from Bayt Boutique and still use them!! They always make me smile and think of you!” one fan commented underneath the upload. Another added, “You and your family bring sunshine and happiness to so many people. I’m thankful you share your life with us.”

Someone else shared, “Congrats on all that you have achieved for your community:).” A different person posted, “On my bucket list! Visit your shop….love your design style!!” A separate user commented, “It is a beautiful store. Bentonville is a fun place.”