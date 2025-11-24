What To Know HGTV’s 2025 holiday lineup features new and returning shows, including Hoarding for the Holidays and the annual White House Christmas special.

Popular personalities like Chip and Joanna Gaines, Jenny and Dave Marrs, and David Bromstad return with new series and specials, as well.

The season also introduces fresh shows like Cheap A$$ Beach Houses and Bobby Berk’s Junk or Jackpot?.

There’s no place like home for the holidays, and there’s no better at-home activity than spending a chilly day indoors, on the couch, watching your favorite TV shows.

Lucky for HGTV fans, the network has a slew of new and returning shows airing this holiday season. HGTV kicked off its festive programming earlier this month with the premiere of Hoarding for the Holidays, which airs Tuesdays at 9/8c. The series highlights people across the country who take their love for Christmas to the next level.

One person featured on the series is real-life “Saint Nick,” Nicholas Antidormi, who has garnered an impressive collection of over 400 Christmas trees, 10,000 lights, and more. “It was an absolutely amazing experience to be a part of the crew, and production was extremely supportive and helpful,” he exclusively told TV Insider ahead of the show’s November 11 premiere. “I was very happy with how they filmed my decorations and showed people what someone who is passionate about collecting decorations and preserving Christmas history is like.”

Antidormi noted that he had an “absolute blast filming” the series, adding, “I felt like I was showing a museum of all types of Christmas decorations and giving history lessons on it all! Hopefully I can inspire a new generation of people to save decorations from the trash and from getting lost in time.”

Also included in HGTV’s 2025 lineup of holiday content is this year’s edition of White House Christmas. The one-hour special — which premieres on Sunday, December 14 at 6/5c — will take fans behind the scenes of the famous house’s three-day holiday transformation.

Not all of HGTV’s holiday programming is Christmas-themed. Jenny and Dave Marrs will return to revive run-down houses on the new season of Fixer to Fabulous, which premieres on Tuesday, December 2, at 8/7c. The following day, the new series Cheap A$$ Beach Houses will premiere at both 9/8c and 9:30/8:30c. As the show’s title suggests, the series will follow house hunters looking for their dream beach home on a budget.

Premiering on Tuesday, December 9 at 9/8c, Chip and Joanna Gaines will travel for their first Fixer Upper project outside of Texas on the new series Fixer Upper: Colorado Mountain House. David Bromstad will also take viewers inside the whimsical renovation of his home in the one-hour special My Lottery Dream Home: David’s Happy Ending, which airs on Friday, December 19, at 9/8c.

Rounding out HGTV’s holiday season programming is the return of Drew and Jonathan Scott‘s Celebrity IOU on Sunday, December 28, at 9/8c, and the premiere of Bobby Berk‘s new series, Junk or Jackpot?, on Friday, December 26, at 9:30/8:30c. The show follows the Queer Eye alum as he helps people transform their homes with the money earned from selling parts of their unique collections.

“This show is about helping people reclaim their peace and sense of self, and it was so fulfilling to help these owners unlock their full potential through this process,” Berk said in a press release statement earlier this month. “So many of them were overwhelmed, not just by the amount of stuff in their homes, but by the emotions and memories attached to it all. Helping them find clarity and create spaces that reflect who they are was so rewarding.”