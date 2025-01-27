Fixer to Fabulous fans may have noticed that Jenny Marrs and Dave Marrs‘ kids haven’t been popping up on the HGTV series as much in recent seasons. Well, it turns out there’s a reason for that.

“Now that the kids are getting older, they really don’t want to be on camera very often,” Jenny explained in an Instagram post on Sunday, January 26. “(And it’s always been up to them – they can participate or not – and naturally some of our kiddos are much more camera shy than others) but they’re typically right there behind the camera lens most days (unless they’re at basketball practice or soccer or art camp or horseback riding…).”

The show is in the midst of Season 7, and viewers who are hoping for another glimpse of the kids are in luck. Jenny promised that all five of the children will be featured in this week’s footage!

She continued, “BUT, this coming Tuesday’s episode is one of the most special projects we have taken on and our entire family was involved!! I can’t wait for you all to see this one…”

After tying the knot in 2005, Jenny and Dave dealt with infertility issues while trying to start their family. She was finally able to conceive twin boys, Nathan and Ben, in 2009. At the time, the couple was in the process of adoption, which they picked back up when the twins were 2.

The couple adopted a daughter, Sylvie, from the Democratic Republic of Congo in August 2013. However, they couldn’t bring her home until nearly a year later. As this was happening, Jenny became pregnant with a baby girl named Charlotte, who was just eight weeks old when Sylvie finally came to the States in July 2014.

The family was complete in 2019 when Jenny gave birth to a son named Luke. They welcomed him the very same year that they became HGTV stars. Fixer to Fabulous premiered in October 2019.

