Fixer to Fabulous made its debut on HGTV in 2019, and stars Jenny Marrs and Dave Marrs are now in the midst of their sixth season. On February 28, Jenny confirmed that there were still “six all-new episodes” left in Season 6.

But what about the future of the show? Will it return for Season 7 at some point? Scroll down for everything we know.

Will there be a Season 7 of Fixer to Fabulous?

It sure looks that way! While HGTV has not announced any official plans yet, Jenny revealed that she and her husband had started filming a new season just two weeks after wrapping filming for Season 6 in mid-February.

“Last year, we started filming in early April and wrapped this February,” she shared. “We will start working on the next season this coming Monday and will work through the end of the year.” They wrapped filming on February 13.

On Monday, March 3, she confirmed the new filming schedule by posting a photo with the Fixer to Fabulous crew, which she captioned, “The gangs all here! Back to work…”

When a fan asked in the comments section, “Did you just confirm that there will be another season?” Jenny replied, “shhhh,” with a winking emoji.

When will Fixer to Fabulous Season 7 premiere?

A premiere date for Season 7 has not been revealed yet. However, most Fixer to Fabulous seasons start airing at the end of the year or very beginning of the year, so an end of 2025 or early 2026 premiere date is expected. Season 6 premiered on January 7, 2025.

Who will be in the Fixer to Fabulous Season 7 cast?

In their “back to work” selfie, Jenny and Dave confirmed they were both returning for a new season. They were both seen in the photo with smiles on their faces as they posed with various crew members.

Where can you watch Fixer to Fabulous?

New episodes of Fixer to Fabulous air on Tuesdays on HGTV, but fans can also catch up on the show by streaming on Max and Discovery+.

Fixer to Fabulous, Season 6, Tuesdays, 8/7c, HGTV