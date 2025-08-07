Jenny Marrs has assured Fixer to Fabulous fans that the popular HGTV show will be coming back for a seventh season later this year, as she shares an exciting update with her Instagram followers.

On Tuesday (August 5), Jenny took to her Instagram page, where she shared a family photo with her husband and co-star Dave Marrs and their five children, Nathan, Ben, Sylvie, Charlotte, and Luke. In the post’s caption, Jenny wrote, “Today was a very special reveal day.”

She continued, “This project started many months ago and began as an exciting and super fun remodel for a friend who is like family. It then took the most unexpected and tragic pivot we have ever experienced in our twenty years of building homes. But today? Today, there was joy.”

Jenny didn’t reveal what that “unexpected and tragic pivot” was, but promised fans they’ll get to watch the whole story on the upcoming season. “I can’t wait to share the whole story and the whole project with you all. This one is all about beauty from ashes,” she stated.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jenny Marrs (@jennymarrs)

The HGTV fan favorite then ended her post with a tease, writing, “#fixertofabulousseason7 (we don’t have air date yet – most likely this fall!)”

Jenny’s assurance of a seventh season of Fixer to Fabulous comes amid a string of HGTV cancellations. In June, several HGTV stars took to social media to announce the network had dropped their shows. This included Bargain Block, Married to Real Estate, Izzy Does It, Farmhouse Fixer, and Battle on the Beach.

It was later reported that Christina on the Coast and The Flipping El Moussas would also not be returning for new seasons. HGTV has yet to officially confirm any cancelations.

Fans jumped into the comments of Jenny’s latest post to share their excitement for the new season.

“Can’t wait to hear – and watch! ❤️,” wrote one commenter.

“Oh tease!! Can’t wait!! Look at your beautiful family,” said another.

“Love you guys . Can’t wait to see what happened,” another added.

Another wrote, “A period of anticipation is a good thing, because it gives you something to look forward to – and I can hardly wait!! 😍😍”

“I’m looking forward to such a special episode. Such a beautiful family with equally beautiful hearts!” said one user.

“Can’t wait to see this episode! I’m sure it will be heartwarming and bring 🥹,” wrote another.

Another added, “Can’t wait for a new season! 😍”