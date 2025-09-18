HGTV’s Jenny & Dave Marrs Give Latest ‘Fixer to Fabulous’ Season 7 Update

Dave Marrs and Jenny Marrs attend Better Homes & Gardens BHG100 event
Fixer to Fabulous Season 7 is forging ahead amid other recent HGTV cancellations. Jenny Marrs and Dave Marrs have been teasing the new season for months, and their latest update confirmed that it’s still in the works.

“We are still hard at work on season 7!” the couple wrote on their joint Instagram page. “Another reveal in the books…” The caption was accompanied by a short clip of the show’s cast and crew revealing one of their renovations to the homeowners.

Season 6 of the HGTV series aired earlier this year, but Jenny confirmed in February that filming for Season 7 began in early March. Filming for one season of the show is a lengthy process, as she also shared that Season 6 took 10 months to shoot. Production on Season 7 picked up just two weeks after the crew wrapped on Season 6.

Of course, beginning to film doesn’t necessarily guarantee a new season, as fellow HGTV stars Keith Bynum and Evan Thomas learned this year. They had begun production on Season 5 of their show, Bargain Block, only to find out that HGTV was canceling it. HGTV has not announced an official renewal for Fixer to Fabulous yet, so it’s possible that anything could happen, but the fact that Jenny and Dave have already been filming for more than six months seems like a good sign.

Throughout filming for Season 7, Jenny has been keeping fans updated on social media. In August, she gave some insight into one project, which she said took the most “unexpected and tragic pivot we have ever experienced in our twenty years of building homes.” She didn’t specify what happened, but confirmed that the project eventually got to the “reveal” stage and said the “whole story” will be shared when the show returns.

At the time of that update, she said there was no confirmation on a premiere date yet, but noted that she was expecting it to be sometime this fall. So far, Fixer to Fabulous is not on HGTV’s fall programming slate.

