HGTV’s Jenny Marrs Breaks Holiday Decorating Rule After Year of Family Loss

What To Know Jenny Marrs broke her usual rule against decorating before Thanksgiving to bring her family early holiday cheer after experiencing multiple personal losses this year.

The Marrs family found comfort in decorating their home and reminiscing about those they’ve lost.

Despite their grief, Jenny shared that faith and holiday traditions are helping them heal.

Jenny Marrs broke one of her home-decorating rules to bring her family some holiday cheer after a year full of loss.

“I’ve always been strictly in the no-decorating-before-Thanksgiving camp but our family collectively decided that, this year, we need holiday cheer and twinkling lights and stockings and the Hope of Christmas sooner,” Marrs captioned a Sunday, November 23, Instagram post. “So, we hauled down the totes and hung the garland and the lights and, as we carefully lifted the sentimental ornaments from their wrapping and reminisced, the tears fell.”

During the decorating process, Marrs said she came across a photo of the family’s dog Dolly, who passed away in July, sitting at the bottom of a staircase, underneath the family’s stockings. The photo of Dolly, which she shared on Instagram Story, made her cry “more tears.”

Dolly is one of many losses Jenny, her husband, Dave Marrs, and their kids experienced this year. In addition to the sudden passing of one of their farm animals in April, the couple lost two family friends, Bob and Jill, as well as Dave’s mother in September. Earlier this month, Jenny announced the death of her grandmother via Instagram.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jenny Marrs (@jennymarrs)

“All the firsts without the champion of Christmas herself: Dave’s mom. She is missed everyday but the first Christmas without her and the way she spearheaded Christmas cheer feels monumental and impossible,” Jenny wrote on Sunday. “And, the first Christmas season without a mid-December pizza night and ridiculous over-the-top gifts from our neighbors’ Bob and Jill. And, the first without unwrapping the seven angel ornaments for the tree from Nana. And, the first without Dolly sleeping by the warmth of the fire.”

Despite the losses, Jenny said that she and her family are finding the strength to work through their grief through their faith. “So, we decked the halls today. And the twinkling lights may not make our tender, weary hearts feel whole but they certainly don’t hurt,” she added. “Our home feels like it’s smiling and that’s surely the start of something good. 🌲.”

Jenny’s Instagram slideshow featured photos of her home’s Christmas decorations from last year, taken by photographer Mike Davello. “My phone pics aren’t nearly as good and the house looks very similar this year ☺️,” she said of sharing old snaps.

Jenny shared a few snaps of this year’s decorations via her Instagram Story on Sunday, including a Nativity-themed wall art piece and the home’s staircase adorned with garland and stockings. She also posted a funny Instagram Story video of her and Dave’s youngest child, 6-year-old Luke, helping Dave place lights on the roof of their house.

“I’m old enough!” Luke exclaimed before Jenny replied, “Okay. Well, get away from the edge. I’m so happy you’re old enough.”

While Jenny and Dave recently gave their home a holiday makeover, they will soon help others create the home of their dream on the new season of HGTV’s Fixer to Fabulous, which premieres after Thanksgiving.

Fixer to Fabulous, Season 7 Premiere, Tuesday, December 2, 8/7c, HGTV