What To Know Leticia Cline, girlfriend of American Pickers star Mike Wolfe, revealed she has lost several pounds since their near-fatal car crash last month.

The accident left Cline with multiple severe injuries including a broken jaw, sternum, ribs, and a collapsed lung.

Both Wolfe and Cline have shared updates on social media, expressing gratitude for their survival and ongoing recovery, and thanking fans for their support and prayers.

It’s been one month since American Pickers star Mike Wolfe was involved in a near-fatal car crash that left his girlfriend, Leticia Cline, hospitalized.

As she continues her path to recovery, Cline gave fans an update on her current health status via her Instagram Story on Monday, October 27. “Hope it’s not a windy day or I might blow away,” she wrote alongside a photo of herself on a scale, which showed her weight as 107.6 lbs.

“That’s 23 pounds I’ve lost since the accident,” Cline added.

Clines’ latest health update comes nearly four weeks after Wolfe’s most recent post about his girlfriend. The reality star took to Instagram on October 1 to ask fans to join him in wishing Cline a Happy Birthday.

“As you know things have been pretty tough lately. Tish has had to dig deep and find the light thru so much pain. Today on her birthday we will be spending time at follow ups with doctors,” he wrote earlier this month. “The reality is things could have been worse and we’re still here. I feel blessed to share my life with this creative smart beautiful person. Look out world you ain’t seen the last of this wild child yet! ❤️🙏.”

On September 13, Wolfe revealed via his Instagram Story that he and Cline were “safe and okay” following a car accident. “We are both receiving excellent care, and while Leticia is still in the hospital, she is expected to make a full recovery,” he told fans at the time. “Thank you for respecting our privacy at this time, and we appreciate all of your love [and] prayers. God bless.”

Cline shared more details about the incident — as well as several photos of her injuries and the couple’s smashed car — in a September 17 Instagram post. “Friday evening around 5pm, Mike and I were in a terrible car accident on Hwy 7 outside Columbia, TN. A man driving an SUV pulled out from a side street, and we had little to no time to react,” she explained. “We were in an old Porsche 356, with Mike driving, and although we were both wearing seatbelts, they were only lap belts. My side took most of the impact as Mike tried to swerve to miss the other driver.”

While Wolfe suffered a “a broken nose, stitches, and heavy bruising to his face,” Cline’s injuries were far more severe. “I remained in the hospital until yesterday (Tuesday) afternoon. My injuries are more extensive: a dislocated jaw that is also broken in three places, a broken sternum, broken ribs, collapsed lung, and bruising to my spine,” she revealed. “I’ve already had one procedure, and my major surgery is scheduled for Monday the 22nd. After that, I’ll leave with a wired jaw and a long road of rehab ahead.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mike Wolfe (@mikewolfeamericanpicker)

Wolfe reflected on the scary situation in a September 25 Instagram upload, posting a photo of himself and Cline that was “taken a few hours before the accident.” He wrote, “Everything that day was perfect we had no idea what was to come. Leticia would be airlifted to Vanderbilt and me in an ambulance in and out of consciousness right behind her.”

Seeing the pair’s damaged car helped Wolfe realize “all that’s important” in life, adding, “God has a plan and I’ve asked him to shine his light and guide us. This photograph will forever remind me of the day we got a second chance.”