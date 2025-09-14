‘American Pickers’ Star Mike Wolfe Involved in Car Accident, Girlfriend Leticia Cline Hospitalized

Mike Wolfe shared a frightening update to his half-million-strong Instagram followers. In an Instagram Stories update on Saturday, the American Pickers star said he and girlfriend Leticia Cline were involved in a car accident Friday night in Columbia, Tennessee, and that Cline was still hospitalized.

“By the grace of God, we’re both safe and okay,” Wolfe wrote in the post. “We are both receiving excellent care, and while Leticia is still in the hospital, she is expected to make a full recovery. Thank you for respecting our privacy at this time, and we appreciate all of your love [and] prayers. God bless.”

In a subsequent Stories post, Wolfe shared a photo of the wreckage of a vintage car. “It’s been a rough nite, but now there’s light at the end of the tunnel,” he captioned the pic. “I truly believe in the power of group prayers. Thank you to all of you that have sent them to us.”

In her own Instagram Stories updates on Saturday, Cline shared another view of the crunched car, pointing out where her jaw hit the vehicle during the crash.

Mike Wolfe's wrecked car

Leticia Cline/Instagram

The next slide showed Cline in a hospital bed, with Wolfe reclined in a chair next to her (and possibly sporting a black eye). “Hopefully I get surgery tomorrow,” she wrote. “Broken jaw (in a few places), broken ribs, sternum, collapsed lung, and a lot of swelling on my spine. My mouth will be wired shut, but I still got my brain, and that’s all that matters.”

Wolfe and Cline, a model who runs Ace Coffee in Cave City, Kentucky, went public with their relationship four years ago, as The U.S. Sun reported in March, when the couple stepped out for the premiere of their film Day of Reckoning. But Wolfe and Cline told the outlet that they weren’t thinking about marriage at the time.

“I’ve been divorced [from ex-wife Jodi Faeth] what, three years now?” Wolfe said. “I’m spending a lot of time with my daughter. She’s 13. But Leticia and I are doing some work with Harley-Davidson, and we shot a commercial for them in Port Angeles, Washington. And we’ve been doing some tourism stuff in different parts of the country. So no, we’re just enjoying traveling together.”

Cline spoke along similar lines, saying, “No, no engagements. We’re enjoying our lives. We get to travel and we both are very busy people, so it works well for us.”

