‘American Pickers’: Mike Wolfe Meets Beatles Fan & Gets a Little Help From Famous Friend

What To Know Mike and Robbie Wolfe visited collectors in North Carolina and Texas.

Significant purchases included a Spooky Kooky Tree Halloween toy for $800, a Griesedieck beer sign for $700, and a 1963 Muncie Dragway jacket for $350.

To appraise vintage pinball machines in Texas, Mike consulted musician and pinball expert Ryan Adams.

Mike Wolfe and his brother Robbie hit the road together during the April 12 episode of American Pickers. Danielle Colby sent them to North Carolina to meet with a massive fan of The Beatles. Then they headed to Texas to meet with an auto repair shop owner who had an eclectic collection, and also got a little help from a famous musician friend. See what the guys left with on the History Channel series below.

The picker bros start out their travels driving to see Brent. Along with his own stuff, Brent inherited his brother and cousin’s collections under one roof. This meant pop culture items from the 1960s through 1980s. Brent bonded with his older brother over The Beatles. That got him into buying their records and other memorabilia. Brent, who was eight years older than him, died in 2019. His cousin had passed away just a year before. He considered himself the sole survivor carrying on the legacy. His garage was like a private Tower Records with vinyl from top to bottom, alphabetical order, and split up by genre.

Mike pulled out a box of Bob Dylan records. “Bob Dylan’s Greatest Hits,” which typically came with a psychedelic painting in it, caught his attention. He had a few copies that Mike paid $100 for. He also threw in $15 for an old jacket. He also offered $20 for a box of cassettes and $88 for 44 8-track tapes. After venturing into the house that belonged to Brent’s cousin, Mike found a Green Ghost Game from the 1960s. Despite not knowing if the box had all the pieces, he offered him $175. Mike also shelled out $475 for some Beatles REMCO dolls from 1964.

Robbie eyed the Star Wars collection, knowing the market had skyrocketed in recent years. He worked out a deal for an R2D2 for $100 and two sets of figures for $350. Mike uncovered a Roseville pottery piece that was Brent’s aunt’s for $20. He paid $60 for a Grand Ole Opry book. Before finishing up for the day, Mike found a classic Spooky Kooky Tree, a classic Halloween toy from the 1960s. The box was beat-up, but he still saw enough value to offer him $800.

Mike wasn’t happy at the start of their Texas adventure when he found out Robbie had done a pre-pick before breakfast. The two met Brad, who owned a repair shop and collected for 50 years. Robbie kicked things off with a Griesedieck (pronounced as you’d expect) beer sign for $700. Mike actually had the other side of the sign, but didn’t tell him as payback for not telling him about the pre-pick. Mike paid $600 for a Country Club Goetz Brewery sign. Robbie channeled his inner Spider-Man by climbing to the top of the space to get the piece off the wall.

They next went in to see his house full of collectibles. Among them was a 1963 chainstitched Muncie Dragway jacket, which fit Mike like a glove. He paid $350 for it. The guys also explored Brad’s room full of pinball machines. It got Mike thinking about when they used to go to the mall and spend their time at the arcade. In order to find out the true value of some of the ones Mike might be interested in, he called up musician Ryan Adams. Besides being a big-time singer-songwriter is a pinball savant with 200 working pinball machines in his possession. After some back-and-forth, Mike paid $3,500 for Scuba, Bank-A-Ball, and Nitro Ground Shaker machines under Adams’ advice.

American Pickers, Sundays, 8/7c, History Channel