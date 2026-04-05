‘American Pickers’: Mike Wolfe Is Awestruck Meeting Disney’s ‘Cars’ Designer

The March 29 episode of American Pickers saw Mike Wolfe acquire pieces of what was an Elgin Bluebird that goes back to the 1930s. He paid $3,200 for the remnants in hopes someone might be able to restore it.

During the April 4 episode, Mike found the perfect man for the job in California. Outside this adventure his brother Robbie and “Jersey Jon” Szalay head to New Jersey where they explore a multi-generational family collection.

Find out what the guys uncovered on the History Channel show below.

Mike was like a kid in a candy store as he paid a visit to Chip Foose, a legendary car designer who has even worked with Disney-Pixar on projects including…you guessed it Cars. When Robbie heard about the trip, he asked Mike to pick him up a t-shirt or hat and have Chip sign it. As requested, when Mike asked Chip if he had ever heard of ‘Jersey Jon,’ he responded with, “Who? The plumber.” Even though Chip was known for cars, his first love goes back to bicycles. As a youngster, he’d go to swap meets and garage sales, repainting and reassembling bikes. Then Chip would sell them to the neighborhood kids. “I’m still living my childhood to this day,” he said.

Mike pulled out the pieces of the Elgin Bluebird for Chip to take a look. The visionary didn’t care about the condition, already drafting a concept for his bicycle transformation. Chip wanted to build an electric version, stretched a little longer in build. Mike was given the opportunity to really take in Chip’s Southern California space as he was given the full experience. Rather than money, Mike hoped to do a trade. One piece he eyed was a rare unicycle, but turned out a no-go. The aficionado got to look through his parts cabinet and even check out the rarest Hot Wheels that Chip acquired. They were never sold, which made the preproduction prototypes all the more valuable. There were six built with Chip owning two and Mattel in possession of the others.

Before plans turn into reality, Chip conceptualizes his projects through drawings. He drew all these concepts by hand, keeping them even after the vehicles are complete. His commissioned drawings often go for around $10,000. That got Mike thinking that rather than cash or even trying to get a different bike in exchange, maybe he’d be able to have the Elgin Bluebird drawing. Chip could feel how much Mike loved and appreciated his life’s work and agreed to the deal.

Elsewhere, Jon and Robbie were off to New Jersey to meet John, whose family has a collection passed down for the better part of 100 years. On top of that, his great grandfather moved to the house they explored in 1960. The three-generations are also rooted in an old appliance store that still maintains a lot of the products from a time long ago. Their first stop is the home’s attic where they come upon a semi-professional baseball team photo called the Eagles. It had John’s great grandfather and uncle in the photograph. Jon bought it for $75. Robbie went for signage from Manville Electric for $250.

The guys found out that John’s Uncle Larry went to the Pratt Institute where he learned electrical engineering, going back to the 1900s. Jon picked up an old manual, catalog, and drawings that he wouldn’t be able to find on the internet for $50. Robbie found a mannequin that John’s great grandmother would design clothes for the kids. He paid $100 for this and a Mary statue. Robbie and Jon enjoyed seeing some old Christmas items including a cast-iron base of a tree.

From there, they walk over to the old business that still had old appliances. Even some of the labels were on the items including an old TV that was listed for $219 in 1955. Uncle Larry put his schooling to use fixing radios and TVs. Jon acquired a Pratt Institute pendant and banner for $180. Robbie eyed RCA Electron Bulbs signage from between 1957 and 1962 along with an antique clock. He picked those up for $750. Jon liked the old bubble lights display, and offered $180.

The final stop on their tour was checking out a 1949 Mercury in the barn. It had 79,000, but some definite damage due to sitting in there for so long. John checked with his mom, who agreed to sell it. John wanted $10,000, but Robbie could see the expenses needed and transport costs. That would run in his mind upwards of $5,000. Robbie considers that and makes an offer of $6,000. John agreed to move it out of the space to see it better in the light. This was easier said than done with the narrow area. They used a truck and pulley to get it moving. Once the Mercury could be seen in all its glory, complete with racoon poop, Robbie maxed out at $6,500. John came up with a coin flip proposition. If things go Robbie’s way, he pays $6,500. It ended up going in John’s favor, meaning Robbie had to cough up $7,000. Robbie prayed he didn’t have to work on a new engine or transmission. Any issues with those, and he purchased a money pit.

American Pickers, Sundays, 8/7c, History Channel