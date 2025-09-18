Mike Wolfe and his girlfriend, Leticia Cline, are back home and recovering following a severe car accident on Friday (September 12) that left them hospitalized with serious injuries. But Wolfe has asked fans for “prayers” as Cline faces surgery and more hospitalization.

On Wednesday (September 17), the American Pickers star’s reps told People that he’d been discharged from the hospital. Wolfe remained by Cline’s side as she continued to receive treatment for her injuries, which included “fractures to her jaw, sternum, and ribs, as well as a partially collapsed lung.”

In an Instagram Story later that day, Wolfe confirmed that Cline had also been discharged and the two of them were now back home recovering. However, Cline requires several surgeries, with her first set for this coming Monday (September 22).

“Feels so good for @leticiacline and I to be home for a bit,” Wolfe captioned a photo of himself sitting on a porch. “Her surgery will be Monday please keep that good energy and prayers coming coming [sic].”

Cline also shared several updates on her own Instagram Stories, alongside photos of her injuries, including her swollen face, her bloodied knees, and her bruised chest. She also highlighted a photo of her bedside table crowded with various medications.

“Swelling has gone down some today. Surgery is Monday,” she wrote. “My jaw is broken in 3 places, on each side where it connects to my skull and right down the middle. The doctors are currently creating pieces to put into my jaw to make it work.”

She continued, “I’ll have three incisions on the outside of my face for surgery, but they’re really positive for an almost complete recovery. However it will be a long recovery at that. I’m receiving the absolute best medical care at @vanderbiltu.”

Wolfe first shared the news of the crash on his Instagram Stories on Saturday (September 13), showing images of the wreckage of a vintage car. “By the grace of God, we’re both safe and okay,” he wrote. “We are both receiving excellent care, and while Leticia is still in the hospital, she is expected to make a full recovery.”

Cline and Wolfe went public with their relationship in August 2021 and, since then, have been involved in a long-distance romance. Cline lives in Cave City, Kentucky, where she runs the cafe Ace Coffee, while Wolfe resides about two hours away in Leipers Fork, Tennessee.