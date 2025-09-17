American Pickers star Mike Wolfe has been discharged from hospital after suffering a severe car accident on Friday (September 12), but remains by his girlfriend, Leticia Cline‘s side, as she requires multiple surgeries.

Wolfe first shared the news on his Instagram Stories on Saturday (September 13), showing images of the wreckage of a vintage car. “By the grace of God, we’re both safe and okay,” he wrote. “We are both receiving excellent care, and while Leticia is still in the hospital, she is expected to make a full recovery.”

The History Channel star has since been discharged, his representatives confirmed to People, though he “is remaining by Leticia’s side as she recovers.” Wolfe’s reps also noted that Cline’s injuries include “fractures to her jaw, sternum, and ribs, as well as a partially collapsed lung.”

Wolfe’s injuries included a broken nose, a damaged knee, and facial lacerations requiring stitches.

Cline, who was airlifted from the scene, also shared photos of the wreckage on her Instagram Stories over the weekend, where she revealed her “mouth will be wired shut.” She also shared a picture from her hospital bed with Wolfe sitting in a chair by her side.

Wolfe’s reps told People, “[Cline] remains hospitalized and will undergo several surgeries once the swelling subsides.”

“The couple and their families are grateful for the swift response of first responders and the outpouring of support they have received during this difficult time. They ask for privacy as Leticia continues her recovery,” the statement continued.

On Tuesday (September 16), Cline shared an update, posting more photos from the hospital, one showing Wolfe helping her take a walk. “Having a permanent RBF [resting b**ch face] wasn’t on my agenda this week but here we are,” she quipped in the caption, referring to her swollen face.

Wolfe and Cline went public with their relationship in August 2021 and, since then, have been involved in a long-distance romance. Cline lives in Cave City, Kentucky, where she runs the cafe Ace Coffee, while Wolfe resides about two hours away in Leipers Fork, Tennessee.

Cline, a former model who appeared on the reality show Beauty and the Geek and TNA Wrestling, has a 22-year-old son, Caleb, from a previous relationship. Wolfe has a 13-year-old daughter, Charlie, from his marriage to his ex-wife Jodi Faeth.