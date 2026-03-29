‘American Pickers’: Mike Wolfe Goes Antique Bicycle Shopping & Meets a Pair of Outlaws

What To Know Mike Wolfe and Jersey Jon Szalay visited a Texas family whose late patriarch was passionate about bicycles and art.

Mike purchased several unique vintage bicycles, including a 1930s Schwinn B10E and parts of an Elgin Bluebird.

Meanwhile, Robbie Wolfe met collector Byron, purchasing vintage gas station signs and other items.

Danielle Colby sent Mike Wolfe and Jersey Jon Szalay took their talents to Texas for the March 29 episode of History Channel’s American Pickers. It was right outside of Houston the pair met up with a family whose late patriarch had a deep rooted passion and artistic eye for bicycles. Elsewhere, Mike’s brother Robbie revisits a past featured picker who specialized in signs and gas company pieces.

Find out what the guys uncover below.

Mike and Jersey Jon connected with Erline and Jesse Outlaw Jr. Yes, that is their real last name. Jesse Sr. ran a business selling window treatments and blinds. However, his passion was art where he’d transform things like a vacuum cleaner and turn it into a robot piece. He also liked to tinker with antique bikes. Jesse died four years ago, and over that time the family organized the collection while coming to a point where they were ready to sell some things for others to enjoy. The garage was described as “Bicycle Mania” with the ones from wall to ceiling. Mike turned his attention to a motorbike with a lawn mower engine and Hawthorne frame. The word Outlaw was painted on it.

Mike could see a shared appreciation for bicycles as industrial art. He picked up a few restored bikes from the 1930s into the 1940s including a B10E Schwinn, one of the first to have balloon tires. These models also featured a storage box with a door where riders would hold everything from tools to comic books. Mike paid $1,800 for three unique bicycles after some negotiating. Jon’s eyes widened looking at a frame for a Marsh-Metz, a big early name in the industry. It then became a scavenger hunt to locate other pieces and make sure they were compatible. One of the keys to securing the deal was finding the motor, which they do. Jon could see this as a long-term up to six-month project. These could go for $32,000-$35,000 in good condition. However, this one would take some work leading Jon to offer $10,000 all-in. Erline agreed knowing Jesse Sr. would appreciate the fact his vision would be realized.

Elsewhere, Jesse took Mike to remnants of an Elgin Bluebird. These most expensive models from 1935-1937 would go for $45 back then. It would be someone’s salary for three weeks as one of the most coveted bicycles ever made. Mike called it worthy of being on the “Mount Rushmore of antique bicycles.” Jesse Jr. managed to locate additional pieces and a photo of his brother with the bike. Mike initially offered him $3,000 as it needed some serious TLC to be complete. Jesse hoped for $4,500, but Mike didn’t budge much feeling he gave a fair number. He did go up to $3,200 though. Before the pickers left, they were able to see the unique robots Jesse Sr. created align with some other art. The family planned to showcase the work somewhere to celebrate him as an artist.

Robbie was a lone Wolfe on the road where he met Byron, who was picked around a decade prior by Mike and the late Frank Fritz. Byron mentioned his collection had doubled since buying from six to eight collectors focusing on Amoco signage. Robbie picked up a big sign for $1,000 and Covers from some old gas tanks for $400. Byron’s old chicken house gave way to more items including a Frontier Gasoline sign, which Robbie called among the most iconic signs in the industry. Byron was looking for $14,000 for it, but Robbie got him down to $12,500.

Byron spoke about how he transformed an old schoolhouse into an antique store run by his daughter on the weekends. Other pieces Robbie walked out with included a set of light covers for poles and other relics from fuel stations gone by, He added a Chevrolet dealership radio and other signage for a few thousand dollars. Before going, Byron got to show off a 1973 Shortbox truck that was bought for his son’s birthday. He died after suffering a massive heart attack and Byron looks to pass on to the next generation grandkids. Another example of the connection these possessions can have.

American Pickers, Sundays, 8/7c, History Channel