Turn Your Red Chair For exclusive news and updates, subscribe to our The Voice Newsletter:

The Battle Rounds continued on the Tuesday, October 14, episode of The Voice. This season, the artists got to choose their own duet partners for the Battles, and it made the decisions tougher than ever for coaches Michael Bublé, Niall Horan, Reba McEntire, and Snoop Dogg.

Before hitting the stage, the artists were mentored by Lizzo (Team Snoop), Lewis Capaldi (Team Niall), Nick Jonas (Team Reba), and Kelsea Ballerini (Team Bublé). After each duet performance, the artists’ coach had to decide which one got to stay in the competition and who would be sent home.

However, not all of the losers’ journeys ended after the Battles, as Steals and Saves were still in play (every coach has one of each in the Battle Rounds). Scroll down for a recap of the night’s performances and to find out where all the teams stand heading into the Knockouts so far.

Letter to Elise vs. Ryan Mitchell (Team Reba)

First up, Letter to Elise and Ryan Mitchell faced off in a redemption performance. Elliott from Letter to Elise previously turned no chairs in Season 25, while Ryan got no chairs for his audition this season, but was brought back thanks to the Carson Callback. The three guys sang “Don’t You Forget About Me” for their Battle.

“I love the fact that you guys know how to work as a unit and then outside of your unit on the individual side,” Snoop told Letter to Elise, while also letting Ryan know he enjoyed how he “works the crowd” and moves around.

Horan admitted that he’d, personally, choose Ryan as the winner, noting his improvement since the Blind Audition. Bublé praised Letter to Elise’s “imaginative interpretation,” but said Ryan was his winner, as well.

McEntire ended up picking Ryan as the winner of the Battle. “Ryan is a star,” she gushed. “He’s got confidence, he’s a quick study, he listens, he’s easy to coach, and that’s a coach’s dream.”

Sadie Dahl vs. Toni Lorene (Team Snoop)

Sadie Dahl, a four-chair turn, took on Toni Lorene in a Battle performance of Rihanna’s “Love on the Brain.”

“Both of you got to show off what you’re individually good at,” Horan noted. “Toni, some of the stuff you were doing there was bonkers. … Sadie, you were a major four-chair turn, and I fought hard. He picked the perfect song for you both.”

McEntire said both ladies were “powerhouses” and “goofy talented,” but said she’d pick Toni as the winner. Bublé agreed with that choice. Snoop said it was a hard decision, but also chose Toni, noting, “Toni was just spectacular. Her precision, hitting those notes, striking up, and letting everyone know that it was a battle. Just having that star power that you can’t teach, you juts have. She’s the whole package.”

However, the journey wasn’t over for Sadie, as Horan pushed his button to steal her. “I know you had a great time working with Snoop, but it’s time to come home,” Horan said. He later revealed that he’s been “waiting” for Sadie, as she’s the “powerful voice” he doesn’t have on his team.

Lucas Beltran vs. Max Cooper III (Team Bublé)

Bublé chose his own song, “It’s a Beautiful Day,” for Max Cooper III and Lucas Beltran to sing.

“I love that and I love the arrangement,” Horan gushed. “Max, the way you’re able to play, really impressive, and your vocal range is just off the scale. Lucas, you’re brilliant, man.” He said he was “leaning towards” Max as the winner, though.

McEntire raved over Lucas’ “smooth” and “enjoyable” voice and said he won her over at first impression, so she’d go with him as the winner. Ultimately, the decision was up to Bublé, who loved Max’s versatility and chose him as the winner. “That guy isn’t bound to any sort of music,” he pointed out. “There’s a reason Snoop calls him Super Max Cooper.”

Kayleigh Clark vs. Camille Tredoux (Team Niall)

For their Battle, Kayleigh Clark and Camille Tredoux performed “Cowboys Cry Too” by Kelsesa Ballerini and Noah Kahan, as it was a blend for their country and pop voices.

“Both of you are great vocalists,” McEntire said, comparing Camille to Stevie Nicks and Kayleigh as a “cross between” Carrie Underwood and Miranda Lambert. Bublé called Camille’s voice “cool,” but said he’d probably pick Kayleigh as the winner because of her “clear tone.”

“Camille, you can really move your voice around in different genres of music, and I was thoroughly impressed and entertained,” Snoop said. “Kayleigh, strong, crystal clear.” Horan said Camille was “brilliant” and noted that Kayleigh sang the song so “strong and so clear.” He picked Kayleigh as the winner because she’s the “perfect singer” and like a “mini Carrie Underwood.”

Alex Brown vs. Liam Von Elbe (Team Niall)

Horan also had a Battle pairing of Alex Brown and Liam Von Elbe, who sang “Linger” by The Cranberries.

He declared Liam the winner of the Battle. “Liam is a great singer/songwriter,” Horan explained. “He’s very true to who he is. He’s the only one of his style on my team. I definitely have a soft spot for a singer/songwriter.”

Carly Harvey vs. Marty O’Reilly (Team Bublé)

Carly Harvey and Marty O’Reilly were an unlikely pairing, but they proved they belonged together onstage when they sang “At This Moment.”

“I thought it really worked, the blending of the two voices,” Horan said. “How big of a powerhouse you are, Carly, and how tough it would be for Marty to get in there, but he did. The way you told the story, Marty, is what got me.” Since he likes a storytelling performance, Niall picked Marty as the winner, but noted that Carly has one of the “best voices” in the competition.

McEntire praised Carly’s “huge range” and “powerful voice,” but picked Marty as her winner because he’s “so different.” Bublé called the performance a “joy,” and told his artists, “I promised myself I’d be honest with myself in picking whoever had the better showing on that day.” In this case, it was Marty.

“Marty is one of my favorite voices I’ve ever heard,” Bublé admitted. “He has the most unique, special, wonderful sound.”

Aubrey Nicole vs. Cori Kennedy (Team Reba)

The final pairing of the night was between two of McEntire’s country singers, Cori Kennedy and Aubrey Nicole. They were tasked with singing “Somethin’ Bad” by Underwood and Miranda Lambert.

Snoop praised McEntire for finding diamonds in the rough. “You always find people that you see something in them and once we get a chance to hear them after they sat with you, we see and hear the excellence,” he pointed out. “Y’all made something bad something good.” He did add, though, that he would’ve picked Cori as the winner.

Horan said he loved how he could still hear the ladies’ individual voices, even when they were singing together. “Someone I don’t think we have a lot of is Cori,” he admitted. “That’s not to say Aubrey isn’t 11/10, it’s just where I would lean.”

McEntire picked Cori as the winner. “I had to choose Cori because she’s real country, she’s got that grit, she’s feisty, she’s powerful,” she revealed. However, she also pushed her button to Save Aubrey, and then Snoop hit his Steal button.

“Aubrey just performed her ass off,” he said. “I actually said Cori [as the winner] so [McEntire] would pick Cori and I could take [Aubrey]. So half the plan worked.” McEntire told Aubrey to stay on her team “because we’re having fun and I know your potential.”

Aubrey did just that, opting to stick it out with McEntire instead of switching teams.

Here’s where the teams stand after Night 2 of the Battle Rounds:

SNOOP DOGG

Yoshihanaa

Natala Albertini (save)

Kenny Iko

Toni Lorene

REBA MCENTIRE

Aaron Nichols

Austin Gilbert (steal)

Ryan Mitchell

Cori Kennedy

Aubrey Nicole (save)

NIALL HORAN

Dustin Dale Gaspard

Sadie Dahl (steal)

Kayleigh Clark

Liam Von Elbe

MICHAEL BUBLÉ

Jazz McKenzie

Trinity (save)

Rob Cole

Max Cooper III

Marty O’Reilly

The Voice, Season 28, Mondays, 8/7c, NBC