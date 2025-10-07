Turn Your Red Chair For exclusive news and updates, subscribe to our The Voice Newsletter:

[WARNING: This post contains MAJOR spoilers from Season 28, Episode 6, of The Voice.]

The Blind Auditions came to an end on Tuesday, October 7, of The Voice. Coaches Reba McEntire, Niall Horan, Snoop Dogg, and Michael Bublé completed their teams of 12 and now know who they’ll move forward with into the Battle Rounds.

With just a few spots left on their teams, the coaches were extra picky about who they turned around for. Scroll down for a full recap of the night’s performances, and to find out which coach each artist chose.

Trinity

The first audition of the night was Trinity with a performance of En Vogue’s “Don’t Let Go (Love).” All four coaches turned their chairs around, making an all-out battle to get her on their teams.

“You’re a powerhouse,” McEntire noted. “Your singing, your runs, your range…” Although the coaches noted that their cards were close to full, there was no denying that they needed to turn around.

“The way you did that all by yourself without all the backgrounds and ad-libs, that’s power,” Snoop said, while Horan added, “I just couldn’t wait to see [you].” In the end, it was Bublé who Trinity picked as her coach.

Letter to Elise

Letter to Elise is a duo comprised of best friends Elliot and Chris. Elliot actually auditioned for Season 27 of the show and got no chairs to turn. This time, his duet of “Take on Me” caught Snoop and McEntire’s attention.

“Y’all are right up my alley,” Snoop insisted. “I would love to have you on my team.” McEntire said, “I loved your song, I loved the harmony. I’d rather sing harmony than the lead part. That’s why it’s so special to me for me to get a duo on my team.”

McEntire’s pitch won out, and the guys chose to join her team.

Camille Tredoux

Camille Tredoux sang “Behind Blue Eyes” and received chair turns from Horan and McEntire.

“That was amazing. I was all in,” Horan revealed. “Janis Joplin was the first thing that came to my head. It’s Joni Mitchell vibrato, it’s unique, its own thing.” McEntire described Camille’s voice as “pure butter.”

Horan was the one who won out on this one, adding Camille to his roster.

Emmanel Ray

For his audition, elementary school teacher Emmanuel Ray performed a Spanish song called “Premiera Cita,” which Bublé and Snoop turned their chairs for.

Bublé showed off his Spanish-speaking skills with his pitch. “It seems like every year I’ve been lucky enough to be a coach, I’ve been lucky enough to have that flavor as part of my team,” he pointed out. “I hope you’ll keep that tradition for me.”

Snoop praised Emmanuel’s “confidence” and promised him that he’s like “peanut butter and jelly” with the Latin culture. Snoop was the one whom Emmanuel selected as his coach.

Myra Tran

Myra Tran, who was born in Vietnam and now lives in California with her family, received no chair turns for her performance of “Symphony.”

Although she got emotional, the coaches assured her that her journey doesn’t have to end here. “You have a skillset to be great,” Snoop promised, adding that her voice simply wasn’t what he was looking for on his team.

“I’m so glad you came here and experienced this,” Horan told Myra. “That is not an easy thing to do.”

Aubrey Nicole

Reba McEntire knows how to pick a one-chair turn, and that’s what happened when she pressed her button for Aubrey Nicole’s performance of “Burning House.”

“Sound penetrates walls, and boy, it went through this chair and hit my heart,” she said. “You’ve got that gift to sing and portray that feeling to another person that needs it.”

Aaron Nichols

Aaron Nichols had McEntire, Bublé, and Snoop turn around for his rendition of Chris Stapleton’s “Cold.”

Bublé noted how much he loved the “gravel” and “grittiness’ of Aaron’s voice. “I might not have a chance, but Reba’s gonna win The Voice with this dude, so I at least want to be able to say I turned my chair and threw my hat in the ring,” he laughed.

Snoop made sure to point out that he and Aaron are both from California, while McEntire told him hearing his voice sounded like “homecoming” for her. It was no surprise when the aspiring country singer picked McEntire to coach him, and he became the final person to round out her team.

Jerrell Melton

After playing piano for years, Jerrell Melton came to The Voice to try and lean into his passion for singing. Snoop turned his chair for Jerrell’s performance of Michael Bolton’s “Go the Distance.”

“The reason why I turned my chair is because of how big your voice is,” he said. “I hear Broadway, big records, like that, and I don’t have nobody look like that on my team.”

Elias Gomez

Elias Gomez wowed Horan, Snoop, and Bublé with his performance of “Lonely Teardrops” by Jackie Wilson. They all turned around and duked it out.

“I got one space left and I was like, let this last space be for the king, for the star,” Bublé raved. Snoop pointed out that he’d never heard that song be sung in the style Elias brought, adding, “You’re the complete package, you look good, you sound good.”

Horan told Elias he was “absolutely amazing,” but in the end, it was Bublé who nabbed him as his final team member.

Alex Brown

Alex Brown, who recently began performing at Ole Red at the Nashville airport after previously working on audio there, hit the stage and got Horan and Snoop to both turn around.

Both men had only one spot left on their teams. “We’re looking for that great voice, that great artist, that great musician, and you are all of the above,” Snoop said. Horan added, “You were hitting the craziest notes we heard with so much control. There is no one in the competition like you.”

Horan’s pitch won out, and he completed his team with Alex. “Alex was the one I’m waiting for,” Horan gushed. “He has a little bit of Justin Timberlake in him.”

Bullfrog

With Snoop the only coach left to fill up his team, he was waiting for something special. Unfortunately, that wasn’t truck driver Bullfrog.

“I have something similar [on my team already],” Snoop explained. “I loved your voice. Keep doing what you’re doing, man.”

Makenzie Phipps

Snoop added the last person to his team when Makenzie Phipps hit the stage with a rendition of Lainey Wilson’s “4X4XU.” Although he almost didn’t turn around, he pushed his button at the last minute after an encouraging nod from McEntire.

The competition will continue with next week’s Battle Rounds, which will see the coaches pairing up their artists to perform head-to-head, then eliminating one (don’t worry, there’s still Steals in play). See the coaches’ full Season 28 teams below:

NIALL HORAN

Aiden Ross

Jack Austin

Dek of Hearts

Carolina Rodriguez

Kayleigh Clark

Revel Day

Kirbi

Ava Nat

Liam Von Elbe

Dustin Dale Gaspard

Camille Tredoux

Alex Brown

REBA MCENTIRE

Manny Costello

Peyton Kyle

Ryan Mitchell

Daron Lameek

Cori Kennedy

Leyton Robinson

Conrad Khalil

Vinya Chhabra

Shan Scott

Letter to Elise

Aubrey Nicole

Aaron Nichols

MICHAEL BUBLÉ

Max Chambers

Jazz McKenzie

Lucas Beltran

Max Cooper III

Aarik Duncan

Rob Cole

Marty O’Reilly

Austin Gilbert

Carly Harvey

Teo Ramdal

Trinity

Elias Gomez

SNOOP DOGG

Mindy Miller

Ralph Edwards

Yoshihanaa

Sadie Dahl

Natalia Albertini

Toni Lorene

Kenny Iko

Lauren Anderson

Kanard Thomas

Emmanuel Rey

Jerrell Melton

Makenzie Phipps

The Voice, Season 28, Mondays and Tuesdays, 8/7c, NBC