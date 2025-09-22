Turn Your Red Chair For exclusive news and updates, subscribe to our The Voice Newsletter:

[Warning: The below contains MAJOR spoilers from the Season 28 premiere of The Voice.]

Season 28 of The Voice is officially underway! The season kicked off with a two-hour premiere episode on Monday, September 22, with Reba McEntire, Niall Horan, Snoop Dogg, and Michael Bublé working to build their teams in the first round of Blind Auditions.

The night brought out a whopping three four-chair turns, while some artists also got no coaches to turn around. Plus, Carson Daly even got to get in on the fun this season with the addition of the Carson Callback, which he used on an artist in the very first episode.

Scroll down for a recap of all the Blind Auditions from the premiere episode and to find out which coaches the artists picked!

Aiden Ross

First up, 20-year-old college student Aiden Ross performed “Love in the Dark” by Adele. He quickly got all four coaches to turn their chairs, with Horan wondering, “What planet are you from!?”

The One Direction singer went on to praise Aiden, adding, “I just love how you can take Adele and take it on in an audition scenario and make it your own. It’s literally like you’d written the thing. When you hit some of those bigger notes, you hit them with ease and that makes me excited.”

McEntire called the performance “mesmerizing,” while Snoop pointed out that it only took him “1.3 seconds” to turn around. “Join my team, we’ll win this thing, and then after, we can talk about making your own music, putting your record out.”

Horan wasn’t ready to give up, though, reminding Aiden that he’d already won the show two times and telling the rising star, “I believe you can be in the final of this competition, straight out of the gate.” In the end, his speech worked, and Aiden chose Horan as his coach.

Mindy Miller

Country musician and mom Mindy Miller auditioned with Lainey Wilson‘s “Wildflowers and Wild Horses.” Snoop turned his chair immediately and opted to block McEntire from being able to get Mindy on her team. McEntire ended up turning her chair, but Snoop was one step ahead of her.

“Mindy, I heard something and when I turned around, I see something because I felt something. I knew blocking Reba would be my best chance at getting you and once I initiated that block, I was able to pursue you.”

With McEntire blocked and the other two coaches choosing not to push their buttons, Mindy automatically ended up on Team Snoop.

Max Chambers

At just 14 years old, Max Chambers absolutely astonished the coaches with his rendition of “I Want You Back” by Jackson 5. When he revealed that he played a young Michael Jackson in MJ the Musical on Broadway, they were even more stunned.

Bublé turned around first, followed by McEntire. “The joy you just brought the whole room is immense,” Bublé raved. “Your runs are great, your pitch is great. Sometimes it’s about controlling stuff, and that’s my job as a coach. You’re awesome, and I’d love to hang with you, man.”

Horan admitted he has “no idea” why he didn’t turn, while McEntire pointed out that she’s covered all sorts of artists, including Aretha Franklin and Diana Ross, even though she’s primarily a country singer. In the end, though, Max went with Bublé as his coach.

Manny Costello

Girl dad Manny Costello was new to music when he came to The Voice, but his performance of “Almost Home” by Craig Morgan caught the attention of McEntire and Snoop.

McEntire got emotional as she sung Manny’s praises. “You made me homesick,” she said, through tears. “It took me back to all the greats I’ve been so fortunate to get to listen to in my life. You got qualities from George Jones and [Merle] Haggard. It’s just a great combination. It’s tears of joy. I feel very blessed to be in the country music business for all these years, so you just triggered something that said, ‘Happy to be here.'”

Snoop jokingly added, “Your voice reminds me of the time I was hanging out with Willie Nelson and Kris Kristofferson and we were working on a song called, ‘Roll Me Up and Smoke Me When I Die.'” However, he also said, “Your music and voice just deserves to be on this show.”

From the very beginning, Manny made it clear that he and his daughters are huge fans of McEntire, so it’s no surprise he picked the country star as his coach!

Ari B.

Next to audition was single mom Ari B., who works as a mail lady and began going viral on social media for her videos where she remixed songs about mail. However, her performance of “Are You That Somebody” by Aaliyah didn’t get any chairs to turn.

Horan pointed out that there were “quite a bit of pitch issues” during Ari’s performance, noting that it could’ve been nerves. Snoop and Bublé criticized Ari’s song choice. “The song was far too percussive,” Bublé admitted, although he added, “You’re easily a great enough singer to be on this show, you have the voice.”

Dek of Hearts

Dylan, Emily, and Kolin, a country trio who goes by the name Dek of Hearts, performed “Heads Carolina, Tails California” by Jo Dee Messina for their Blind Audition. McEntire was first to turn around, and the other three coaches eventually followed.

All four coaches were impressed by the group to begin with, but even more so when they revealed they’ve only been a band for 14 months. “The fact that you’re 14 months together and that’s how tight you are on the harmonies? That’s impressive. I know this is a tough ask. I know it’s Reba. But please …” Horan begged.

McEntire then made sure to get her two cents in. “I love, with all my heart, three-part harmonies,” she gushed. “It touches the core of my being. I can’t tell you how important this is to me for y’all to be on my team. [Niall’s] cute, but y’all are going to make it to the Finals on my team.”

Bublé also wanted his shot, although he noted it was “unfair” to be going up against McEntire and Horan on this one. “Take a risk and see what a great coach I am!” he urged, while Snoop also said, “Joining my team is something completely different. I understand music. I understand musicians and showmanship. Dare to be different.”

Horan then pulled out his “I have won twice” card, and it worked, as Dek of Hearts chose him as their coach! “We’re a country trio, but we’re also a country pop trio,” they confirmed.

Peyton Kyle

For his audition, 26-year-old Peyton Kyle sang “Talking to the Moon” by Bruno Mars. Even though his appendix ruptured on his way to L.A. for The Voice and he wasn’t even sure he would be able to make the audition, he knocked it out of the park and got McEntire to turn her chair around.

Since she was the only one to turn, she automatically got Peyton on her team. “That was beautiful,” she raved. “I loved your voice when you started singing. It was sweet. It touched my heart. A great song selection. You knocked it out of the ballpark for me. Lucky me, I’m the only one who turned my chair.”

Ralph Edwards

This was Ralph Edwards‘ 11th time trying out for The Voice and the farthest he made it in the audition process. All four chairs turned around when he performed “Lights” by Journey.

“I thought that was absolutely incredible,” Horan said, while McEntire called it a “perfect performance” and noted that Ralph was never off-pitch.

“Whoever you choose is gonna win The Voice,” Bublé insisted. Horan also told Ralph that he reminded him of himself. “I went through a show like this where you go through the audition process week in and week out. It’s a hard thing to navigate,” he admitted. “And I feel like I got that experience on my side. This is such an exciting audition for us.”

Snoop had the most impressive pitch, though, as he brought up his “family,” including singers, writers, producers, and even some of his artists from the last time he coached in Season 26. He wanted to show Ralph what he could be part of if he chose him as a coach. It worked, and Ralph did pick Snoop.

Jack Austin

Jack Austin, a 21-year-old who had years of experience in theater camps, sang Horan’s own song “This Town.” Bublé, Horan, and McEntire all turned around. Although Bublé knew it would be a long shot that Jack wouldn’t pick Horan, he made sure to point out that he was the first one to turn … and he did so very quickly.

Horan praised Jack for the “melody choices” he made in the song and even got on stage to sing the chorus of the track with him. McEntire called the moment “really special” and raved over Jack’s “pure” and “sweet” voice.

Of course, in the end, it came as no surprise that Jack picked Horan as his coach.

Ryan Mitchell

Ryan Mitchell performed “Cigarette Daydreams” for his Blind Audition. He opened up about how much he related to the song because he smoked a lot in high school and was up to no good. He eventually became dependent on alcohol and began isolating from his loved ones. At one point, he was out on the streets. By the time of his audition, though, he was four years sober.

Unfortunately, none of the coaches turned around. Bublé said the performance was a bit too “stylized,” while Horan noted that he wanted to hear “different sides” to the singer’s voice. McEntire urged him to come back and try with a different song in the future.

It turned out that he’ll get that chance sooner than expected. Daly decided to use his Carson Callback card on the rising artist. “You’re just too good to let go,” Daly said. “I can only do this once, and from what I heard, I’m gonna give you the Callback card.” He told Ryan he now had 24 hours to prepare for a second chance at auditioning.

We’ll see in a future episode how that pans out.

Jazz McKenzie

The final audition of the night was from Jazz McKenzie, who performed “What’s Love Got to Do With It” by Tina Turner. All four coaches turned around, but McEntire blocked Snoop (payback for his block earlier in the night!)

“You are so sought after,” Bublé told Jazz. Horan gushed, “That’s how you audition for The Voice right there. That was impressive. Anyone that takes on a Tina song, never mind an audition where you have to spin four chairs … it kind of goes without saying that I would love you on my team.”

McEntire told Jazz that she was “hit so hard by [her] beautiful voice.” In the end, Jazz picked Bublé as her coach.

At the end of night one, the teams are:

NIALL HORAN

Aiden Ross

Jack Austin

Dek of Hearts

REBA MCENTIRE

Manny Costello

Peyton Kyle

MICHAEL BUBLÉ

Max Chambers

Jazz McKenzie

SNOOP DOGG

Mindy Miller

Ralph Edwards

The Voice, Season 28, Mondays and Tuesdays, 8/7c, NBC