Now that the Blind Auditions are over on Season 28 of The Voice, it’s time for the show to transition into Battle Rounds. Coaches Reba McEntire, Niall Horan, Snoop Dogg, and Michael Bublé will all bring in celebrity advisors to help their 12 artists prepare for the performances.

Two of the four advisors will be former coaches from the show. Kelsea Ballerini and Nick Jonas are returning!

Who are the Battle Round advisors on Season 28 of The Voice?

Ballerini will be working with Team Bublé, while Jonas will be assisting McEntire.

Ballerini got to know Bublé when they served together as coaches on Season 27 of The Voice. Meanwhile, Jonas and McEntire go way back to 2001 when they both starred in Annie Get Your Gun on Broadway. Horan’s advisor is Lewis Capaldi, while Snoop will be enlisting the help of Lizzo.

While Season 27 was Ballerini’s only time on The Voice as a full-time coach, she previously filled in for Kelly Clarkson during the Battle Rounds in Season 20 and served as the Comeback Stage coach during Season 15. This is also the country singer’s second time as a Battle Round advisor, as she previously held the position for Clarkson’s team during Season 16.

Meanwhile, Jonas served as Christina Aguilera‘s Battle Round advisor in Season 8, then was a coach in Seasons 18 and 20. He and Ballerini also have a friendship outside of the show, and she has opened for his band, The Jonas Brothers, in the past.

What are the Battle Rounds on The Voice?

In the Battle Rounds, the coaches will put their 12 artists up against each other in head-to-head battles, then decide which of the contestants they want to keep on their team to bring to the next round. Each coach will have one Steal and one Save to use throughout the round of competition, then they’ll bring eight artists each to the Knockout Round.

What happens after the Battle Rounds on The Voice?

For the Knockout Round, the singers will once again be paired up, but this time, they get to select their song choice themselves. The coaches have to choose the winners from their team once more, with no Steals in play. Therefore, each coach will head into the Playoffs with four artists.

Following those individual Playoff performances, the coaches can each save one singer on their team, and then two more total will advance via America’s votes. This will be the biggest elimination of the season, as only six singers will move onto the Live Shows.

The vote will then be in America’s hands to determine the Season 28 winner.

The Voice, Season 28, Mondays and Tuesdays, 8/7c, NBC