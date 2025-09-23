Turn Your Red Chair For exclusive news and updates, subscribe to our The Voice Newsletter:

[WARNING: This post contains MAJOR spoilers from The Voice Season 28, Episode 2.]

Season 28 of The Voice continued with part two of the Blind Auditions during the Tuesday, September 23, episode. Coaches Reba McEntire, Niall Horan, Snoop Dogg, and Michael Bublé continued to build their teams.

The first-ever Carson Callback contestant returned to the stage for his second chance, and one four-chair turn absolutely wowed all of the coaches. Scroll down for a recap of the performances and to find out which team each artist landed on!

At the end of night two, here’s where the teams stand:

Yoshihanaa

The first contestant to audition during night two was Yoshihanaa, a 36-year-old single mom to two children. She performed a soulful rendition of “Nobody’s Supposed to Be Here” by Deborah Cox.

Snoop, McEntire, and Horan all turned around. “Your voice touched my heart,” McEntire gushed. “It’s so pure and crisp, angelic.” Snoop made sure to point out that he “turned the quickest,” adding, “I heard something I want to work with, something I want to help coach, something we can partner up on and make this a beautiful experience.”

Horan called the performance “impeccable” and “impressive,” and told Yoshihanaa he’d love to work with her. But, in the end, she picked Snoop as her coach.

Lucas Beltran

Lucas Beltran, a 19-year-old crooner from Peru, was up next with a rendition of “You’ll Never Find Another Love Like This” by Lou Rawls.

McEntire and Bublé turned around at the same time and battled it out to get Lucas on their teams. Right off the bat, though, it seemed to be a losing battle for McEntire, as Snoop and Horan post pointed out that Lucas would be a perfect fit with Bublé.

The singer told Lucas, “It’s my third season of this show, and we’ve had a couple of crooners come, and I didn’t pick those people because I didn’t hear what I hear in your voice. I hear authenticity.” McEntire admitted, “I don’t have a chance,” but still told Lucas she was a fan. Unsurprisingly, he chose Bublé as his coach.

Ryan Mitchell

Ryan Mitchell earned Carson Daly‘s Callback card in the premiere episode. He had 24 hours to pick a new song before returning to perform another Blind Audition. This time, he sang Britney Spears‘ “…Baby One More Time.”

It did take a while, but McEntire eventually pushed her button, and when none of the other coaches did, Ryan automatically landed on her team. “I’m thrilled to death because you are a great singer,” she gushed.

Of her decision to push her button, she explained, “I’m sitting here, listening, and I’m thinking, ‘That tone is so full and round.’ I’m looking for somebody who connects with me that I can help. Everyone wants to be loved and accepted, and to be rejected and say, ‘I know what to do now…’ How professional.”

Carolina Rodriguez

Carolina Rodriguez came to her audition with a giant poster of Horan that she took from her room. She sang Taylor Swift‘s “Cardigan,” prompting both Horan and Snoop to turn around.

It wasn’t even a question of who Carolina would choose, and she ended up on Team Niall. There was a special moment first, though, where she got to bring her sister (also a huge Horan fan) on stage so she could meet him, too.

Jacob Ryan Gustafson

Jacob Ryan Gustafson auditioned with Morgan Wallen‘s “Spin You Around,” which he dedicated to his girlfriend, Jennifer. Unfortunately, no chairs turned around for his performance.

“I was so close. If I could press it now, I would,” Horan admitted after Jacob brought Jennifer on stage. In the end, not getting a coach to turn didn’t matter because Jacob had bigger plans in store. He got down on one knee and proposed to Jennifer right in front of the coaches and audience!

She said yes, which prompted all four coaches to get out of their chairs to congratulate the couple. “Jacob shows you there are no losers on The Voice,” Bublé pointed out. “Nobody turned, but the person that he wanted most said yes.”

Max Cooper III

The final audition of the night was 23-year-old Max Cooper III, who got all four coaches to turn around when he sang “Cooler Than Me” by Mike Posner.

“You got my interest level high just those first couple notes,” Snoop, who turned right away, said. “Then they followed me as usual. Dare to be different. I’m a fan of all different genres of music.” McEntire praised Max for “growing and growing and growing” throughout the performance and said she’d love to have him on her team.

However, when Max revealed that Bublé’s song “Haven’t Met You Yet” is the first song he ever performed, it was all downhill for the other three coaches. Bublé got out of his chair so they could duet on the track, then Max chose him as his coach.

The Voice, Season 28, Mondays and Tuesdays, 8/7c, NBC