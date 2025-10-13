Turn Your Red Chair For exclusive news and updates, subscribe to our The Voice Newsletter:

The Voice Season 28 continued with the premiere of the Battle Rounds on Monday, October 13’s episode. In a new twist, the contestants were able to choose their Battle Round duet partners, with their coaches then selecting the song they would sing.

For the Battles, Snoop Dogg‘s team was mentored by Lizzo, Team Niall Horan was mentored by Lewis Capaldi, and former coaches Nick Jonas and Kelsea Ballerini returned to mentor Team Reba McEntire and Team Michael Bublé, respectively.

Scroll down for a full recap, including who won each Battle, where the teams stand, and more.

Yoshihanaa vs. Natalia Albertini (Team Snoop)

The first pairing was Yoshihanaa and Natalia Albertini from Team Snoop. The ladies chose each other because they have similar voices and can hit the same notes. They were given Carole King‘s “(You Make Me Feel Like) A Natural Woman” to perform.

Snoop was in tears after Yoshihanaa and Natalia sang. McEntire praised Natalia’s range and the “huskiness” in her voice, and compared Yoshihanaa to Aretha Franklin. Bublé said Yoshihanaa was “effortless,” but admired how “disciplined” Natalia was.

While Horan wouldn’t say who he would choose, McEntire went with Yoshihanaa, and Bublé went with Natalia. In the end, it was Snoop’s decision. “I’m crying because I can only keep one of you, and my heart is broken,” he said before choosing Yoshihanaa. “She had the most powerful performance tonight,” he pointed out. “I feel like she’s got a lot of room to grow, but at the same time she’s a seasoned vet.”

The journey wasn’t over for Natalia, though, as Snoop used his one Save to keep her on his teal. “That performance was so strong and heartfelt,” he explained, of his decision. “She was too good to be on somebody else’s team and too good to go home.”

Daron Lameek vs. Aaron Nichols (Team Reba)

For Team Reba, the first Battle pairing was between Daron Lameek and Aaron Nichols. Although the two “couldn’t be more different,” McEntire knew they would come together and make a great version of “Fooled Around and Fell in Love.”

Bublé gushed over how Daron has “reverence and respect for the song, but make it work for you,” and chose him as the winner of the Battle. Meanwhile, Horan raved over Aaron’s rasp and said his growl is “incredible,” while also praising Daron’s “effortless” ability to sing. He also said he would’ve picked Daron as the winner.

McEntire compared Daron and Aaron to peanut butter and jelly, saying that they’re “so different but blended together so well.” She picked Aaron as the winner, noting, “He did something tonight he hadn’t done in rehearsals. He hit a high note with a gravel voice. That’s it. That wins the prize right there.”

Jazz McKenzie vs. Trinity (Team Bublé)

For Team Bublé’s first Battle of Season 28, his two four-chair turns, Jazz McKenzie and Trinity, went head-to-head. They gave an epic performance of “Virtual Insanity.”

“Y’all took that man’s song and put some herbs and spices on it,” Snoop said. “This is what The Voice was built on. Great showmanship.” Horan said the ladies “brought a different league” to the competition, and both men made sure to note that they still have their Steals left.

In the end, Bublé picked Jazz, noting that her voice is “pitch perfect” and predicting that she’ll be one of the finalists. However, Trinity then had a decision of her own to make when Bublé pushed his button to save her, and all three other coaches hit their Steal buttons.

She decided to stick it out with her original coach, much to his delight. “My strategy is to save someone who has the undeniable potential,” Bublé explained. “She’s just an all-around star. I’m so grateful she stayed with me.”

Dustin Dale Gaspard vs. Revel Day (Team Niall)

Dustin Dale Gaspard and Revel Day were next to hit the stage for Team Niall. The men had been talking about collaborating as it was, so this was the perfect opportunity to do it. Horan assigned them Hozier‘s “Too Sweet” to sing.

“Absolutely loved it,” McEntire gushed. “Revel, you’re singing, dancing around, having a wonderful time, you sound great. Dustin fascinated me from the Blind Audition forward. You’re raw, but refined.” She said she would pick Dustin if the choice was up to her.

Bublé agreed that Dustin is “one of [his] favorites” on the show, but said he would’ve picked Revel as the winner because of his “soulful gorgeous rendition that comes from somewhere much deeper.” Snoop agreed with McEntire that Dustin was the winner based on the performance.

Of course, the decision was Niall’s alone. “Revel, your choices on melody are amazing,” he said. “Second verse, you didn’t sing one of the original melodies. It was all your own. … Dustin, some of that controlled rasp, growl, you got is amazing.” He wound up picking Dustin as the winner because Dustin “reminds [him] of so many of [his] favorite singers,” adding, “I think Dustin is the most unique singer in this competition.”

Kanard Thomas vs. Kenny Iko (Team Snoop)

The penultimate pairing of the night was Team Snoop’s Kanard Thomas and Kenny Iko. They sang “All the Things (Your Man Won’t Do).”

All of the coaches praised the guys’ confidence and agreed that Snoop had a tough decision to make.

“Kanard, Lizzo wanted you to lean in on your strength and feature the upper register, and you delivered,” the rapper said. “Kenny, that lower register, you did it. You went right to it, and you stayed there, and went falsetto when you needed to. Great work on both sides.”

He could only choose one, though, and the winner was Kenny.

Austin Gilbert vs. Rob Cole (Team Bublé)

Austin Gilbert and Rob Cole, Team Bublé’s two country singers, made up the final Battle of the night. They performed Blake Shelton‘s “Honeybee.”

“Austin, I love the way you were engaging the crowd, and your vocal sound is amazing,” Snoop raved. “Rob, I loved how you was plucking and singing. You don’t have to move, but you’re moving it with your vocals.” He picked Austin as the winner for showmanship, but Rob as the winner for vocals.

Horan said he “leaned a little bit toward Rob” because he reminds him of his favorite country singers. McEntire said she was “torn,” but admitted she was leaning towards Austin as the winner.

Bublé chose Rob, who previously got no chairs to turn in Season 25, though. “Rob is my country superstar,” he insisted. “He’s a versatile guy and a real charismatic artist.”

McEntire prolonged Austin’s time on the show, though, by pushing her Steal button. She was in tears as she told him, “Your enthusiasm, your big heart, your gorgeous voice … you’re a cowboy. I’m so thrilled you’re now part of Team Reba.”

Here’s where the teams stand after Night One of the Battles:

SNOOP DOGG Yoshihanaa

Natala Albertini (save)

Kenny Iko

REBA MCENTIRE Aaron Nichols

Austin Gilbert (steal)

NIALL HORAN Dustin Dale Gaspard

MICHAEL BUBLÉ Jazz McKenzie

Trinity (save)

Rob Cole

