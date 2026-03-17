What To Know High Potential boss Todd Harthan breaks down Jennifer Jason Leigh’s arrival as Willa Quinn.

Plus, what her arrival in Los Angeles means for Morgan, Soto, and others after that New York City side quest.

High Potential introduced Willa Quinn, a political fixer who has been implicated in Roman’s disappearance, but it wasn’t just the character reveal that was jaw-dropping; it was the realization that she’s played by none other than Jennifer Jason Leigh.

The Emmy and Oscar-nominated actress made her grand entrance in the March 17 episode as Soto (Judy Reyes) set out east of New York City to seek answers surrounding Roman’s long and winding case. While Willa proved to be an impenetrable wall, she did attempt to sway Soto to her side, even offering her a job following the defeat of losing out on her promotion to Captain Nick Wagner (Steve Howey).

But when Soto declined the job and jetted back off to Los Angeles, she found herself running into Willa once again on the sidewalk, hinting at more drama to unfold in the near future. Thankfully, showrunner Todd Harthan is offering some clarity on the episode’s biggest questions as we await what Willa’s presence will mean, not only for Soto, but also for Morgan (Kaitlin Olson) and anyone else wrapped up in the Roman disappearance case.

Scroll down for a closer look at what Harthan has to share, and let us know what you thought of the surprising episode in the comments section.

Willa follows Soto to Los Angeles in the latest episode’s final moments. How will her presence shake up the LAPD, and who is in the most danger?

Todd Harthan: Soto clearly gets Willa’s attention, drawing her back to Los Angeles and leaving us wondering what her next move will be. Our characters at the LAPD may suspect Willa is here because of the Roman investigation, but to what end? More will continue to be unraveled in the next several episodes, as Willa’s mysterious intentions become clearer, along with the person fixed in her crosshairs.

How long is Willa sticking around, and is she someone we might see in Season 3?

Willa will stick around for as long as it takes to get the job done. I’ll leave it at that.

How does Soto really feel about Willa? Is she scared?

Soto isn’t scared necessarily, but she is aware of the type of power and influence Willa wields. At the same time, Soto isn’t backing out of a fight and is willing to go toe to toe with Willa and throw her weight around to get answers about Roman’s disappearance and justice for what happened. Soto knows that Willa’s connections run deep, and perhaps the only thing she might be most worried about are the repercussions their investigation might instigate for those she cares about.

High Potential, Season 2, Tuesdays, ABC