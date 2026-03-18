What To Know Carrie Underwood introduced fans to her adorable new family members via social media.

Fans reacted to Underwood’s adorable Instagram posts, which she used to promote the latest episode of American Idol.

Underwood frequently shared photos of her farm life and pets with fans online.

Carrie Underwood celebrated the latest episode of American Idol by introducing fans to the newest member of her family.

In a Monday, March 16, Instagram post, Underwood revealed that her family recently welcomed some adorable new animals to their farm. “Timeline cleanse…We adopted these 2 little orphan lambs. We named them Magnolia (Maggie) and Murray,” she captioned pics and clips of the baby sheep. “These mornings are so precious. It took a few days for them to willingly take the bottle… I’m still working on him. Trying to be a good mama to these babies! ❤️🐑🐑.”

Fans gushed over Underwood’s latest farm animals in the post’s comments. “They are so precious 💕🐑,” one user wrote. Another stated, “Carrie had a little lamb 🎶.”

Someone else shared, “So cute! You are a good Mama to them !❤️.” A different person posted, “Well if this isn’t the sweetest way to start off a Monday I don’t know what is!❤️❤️❤️❤️.” A separate user commented, “They couldn’t be luckier little lambs to have found their way to you! 🐑❤️.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Carrie Underwood (@carrieunderwood)

Underwood shared more sweet photos of herself with the lambs and her donkey to encourage fans to tune into that night’s episode of American Idol. “Hey kids, ‘ewe’ better not miss @AmericanIdol tonight! 🐑 🫏 #CUonIDOL,” she captioned the Monday post.

In the comments, American Idol‘s official Instagram page wrote, “Sheepishly waiting for 8/7c… 😍.” One fan stated, “We need more farm animal posts please 🙌,” while another added, “Would not miss it! Carrie, they’re adorable. And they get to hear you sing to them 😂.” Someone else posted, “You are sooooo cute!! So real! A mama working her farm!! 🐐.”

A different commenter wrote, “I loveeee Carrie’s weekly farm referenced reminders to watch American Idol… It’s so cute and so CARRIE! You can take the girl outta Oklahoma but can’t take Oklahoma outta the girl!”

As the commenter pointed out, Underwood has shared several photos of her farm animals on Instagram to promote the current season of American Idol on ABC. “Don’t forget to CHICK out the next episode of @AmericanIdol tonight at 8/7c on @abc! 🐥 😂 #CUonIDOL #HollywoodWeekInMusicCity,” she captioned a March selfie she took with three chicks sitting on her chest.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Carrie Underwood (@carrieunderwood)

On February 16, she shared an Instagram photo of herself and one of her chickens, writing, “Cock-a-doodle-doo you plan on watching @americanidol tonight at 8/7c on @abc? 🐓😂 #CUonIDOL.” She also shared a selfie with two of her lambs on February 9, writing, “We’re baa-ck and ready for tonight’s episode of #americanidol! 🐑 😆.”

In addition to caring for her farm animals, Underwood is a mother of two. The singer and her husband, Mike Fisher, tied the knot in 2010 and welcomed their first child, son Isaiah, in 2015. Their family grew with the birth of the couple’s youngest son, Jacob, in 2019.

American Idol, Season 24, Mondays, 8/7c, ABC