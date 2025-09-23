Christina Haack and Tarek El Moussa‘s eldest child is all grown up!

The exes took to social media to celebrate their daughter Taylor’s 15th birthday on Monday, September 22. “Happy 1️⃣5️⃣ birthday to my beautiful girl,” Haack wrote alongside an Instagram mirror selfie she took with her eldest child. “The relationship I have with Taylor is the one I dreamed about having with my daughter since I found out I was pregnant with her. I love all our long dinners, trips, talks and time together. Taylor knows exactly who she is.”

Haack concluded her post on a heartfelt note, writing, “I’m so proud to be raising such a smart, wise, beautiful, confident girl. Love you Tay. ❤️.”

El Moussa got sentimental in an Instagram post of his own. “I could just cry every time I close my eyes and think of all the moments me and Taylor have had together. I say it every year…I never would have made it without her,” he wrote alongside a montage of photos of himself and Taylor from over the years. “She kept me going and was my best friend when I wanted to give up. She was my rock at 7 and she’s still my rock today at 15!! Did you guys catch that? I said 15!!”

He continued, “That little girl that you guys used to watch on Flip Or Flop is celebrating her 15th birthday today. If that’s not a reminder of how short and special and precious life is, I don’t know what is. Taylor, I adore you to the moon and back and I’m the luckiest dad alive! To this day, I miss our daddy daughter dances❤️❤️❤️.”

Haack and El Moussa welcomed Taylor one year after they tied the knot in 2009. The pair welcomed their son, Brayden, in 2015 before calling it quits the following year. Their divorce was finalized in 2018.

Haack went on to wed Ant Anstead in 2018, and the two welcomed their son, Hudson, in 2019 before divorcing in 2021. Tarek, meanwhile, married Heather Rae El Moussa in 2021, and the two share a son, Tristan, born in 2023. (Haack was also married to Joshua Hall from 2021 to 2025.)

Hack left several red heart emojis underneath Tarek’s Instagram post, as well as underneath Heather’s own birthday tribute to Taylor. “Beautiful Taylor, happy 15th birthday!!” Heather wrote alongside Instagram snaps of herself with her stepdaughter, as well as a sweet photo of Taylor holding Tristan as a baby. “I can’t even believe you are 15! To even say that is crazy. I love you so much.”

Noting that she’s “grateful” to be Taylor’s “bonus mom,” Heather added, “You have grown up to be so mature, kind and beyond beautiful. Thank you for loving me the way you do. I have so much fun with you and I can’t wait for more memories & girls days! I love you. 🩷🩷🩷.”