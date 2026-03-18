What To Know MS NOW president Rebecca Kutler announced major lineup changes for the network.

Many anchors are shifting their schedules and hosting during new time slots throughout the day.

Ana Cabrera will be leaving the network after previously anchoring from 10a/9c to 12/11c.

Changes are coming to MS NOW. Rebecca Kutler, the network’s president, announced on March 18 that there will be major scheduling and lineup changes coming in 2026.

While most staff members are just shifting their time slots in the MS NOW schedule, Ana Cabrera is leaving the network. She previously anchored the 10a/9c to 12/11c time slot.

Stephanie Ruhle will no longer be hosting The 11th Hour at 11/10c. Instead, she will have a new morning show that airs from 9a/8c to 11a/10c. Ali Velshi will be taking over Ruhle’s late-night slot, and her new program will report on money and politics in the morning. This means he will no longer be anchoring his weekend 10a/11c to 1/12c program, and that slot will be taken over by Jacob Soboroff.

With Ruhle taking on the 9a/8c slot, Morning Joe will lose an hour of its program, returning to a three-hour format from 6a/5c to 9a/8c. After previously co-anchoring the 9a/8c slot on Morning Joe, Joe Lemire will now work during the 8a/7c hour instead.

The 12/11c to 2/1c slot will now be filled by Alicia Menendez, who will be leaving her position at The Weeknight and launching a new show in the afternoons, replacing Chris Jansing. Jansing will serve as MS NOW’s chief political reporter amid the 2026 midterm elections.

Former The Weeknight fill-in Luke Russert will be joining Symone Sanders-Townsend and Michael Steele full-time in the 7/6c hour. Chris Hayes will also return to anchor at 8/7c on Mondays, which means The Weeknight will no longer air its additional hour at the beginning of the week.

A new anchor for the 11a/10c to 12/11c time slot is expected to be announced at a later date.

“As part of these programming changes, team members will have the opportunity to shift into new roles to support new priorities,” Kutler said in her memo to staffers. “In most cases, comparable opportunities will be available to employees as these changes take shape. Overall, we expect to have more people working at MS NOW by the end of 2026 than we do today.”