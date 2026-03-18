The classic fitness competition series is coming back. American Gladiators is returning to the small screen — this time, at Prime Video.

There are 16 hardbodies on deck to serve as the title gladiators, competing with one amateur hopefuls fighting to become the next American Gladiator Champion (and winning the cash prize).

Here’s what to know about American Gladiator, the new generation.

When does American Gladiators premiere?

The first three episodes drop on Friday, April 17; three more will follow on Friday, April 24; and the final four will hit Prime Video on Friday, May 1.

What will happen in American Gladiators?

The logline for the revival tells us, “Each episode of the fan-favorite competition features amateur male and female Contenders from across the nation stepping into the Arena to face 16 powerful new American Gladiators. From classic events like Joust, Powerball, Hang Tough, and The Wall, to high-impact new events including The Ring and Collision, every showdown demands strength, strategy, and pure grit. Only one man and one woman will conquer the Arena, claim $100,000, and earn the title of American Gladiator Champion.”

Who hosts American Gladiator?

Mike “The Miz” Mizanin and Rocsi Diaz are the hosts of the new American Gladiators.

Who are the stars of American Gladiators?

There are 16 total gladiators competing in the Prime Video series. Meet them below (not pictured, Jason Peele)!