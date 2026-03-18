Meet the New ‘American Gladiators’! (PHOTOS)

Amanda Bell
Comments
American Gladiators Key Art
Prime Video

The classic fitness competition series is coming back. American Gladiators is returning to the small screen — this time, at Prime Video.

There are 16 hardbodies on deck to serve as the title gladiators, competing with one amateur hopefuls fighting to become the next American Gladiator Champion (and winning the cash prize).

Here’s what to know about American Gladiator, the new generation.

When does American Gladiators premiere?

The first three episodes drop on Friday, April 17; three more will follow on Friday, April 24; and the final four will hit Prime Video on Friday, May 1.

What will happen in American Gladiators?

The logline for the revival tells us, “Each episode of the fan-favorite competition features amateur male and female Contenders from across the nation stepping into the Arena to face 16 powerful new American Gladiators. From classic events like Joust, Powerball, Hang Tough, and The Wall, to high-impact new events including The Ring and Collision, every showdown demands strength, strategy, and pure grit. Only one man and one woman will conquer the Arena, claim $100,000, and earn the title of American Gladiator Champion.”

What Did the American Gladiators Do After ‘American Gladiators’?
Related

What Did the American Gladiators Do After ‘American Gladiators’?

Who hosts American Gladiator?

Mike “The Miz” Mizanin and Rocsi Diaz are the hosts of the new American Gladiators.

Who are the stars of American Gladiators?

There are 16 total gladiators competing in the Prime Video series. Meet them below (not pictured, Jason Peele)!

Michael Wardlow (AEW wrestler, TNT champion)

Joseph Hall (football)

Jessie "Mr. Pec-tacular" Godderz (TNA champion, Big Brother, House of Villains)

Faysal Shafaat
Faysal Shafaat / Instagram

Faysal Shafaat (football, Big Brother, The Challenge)

Eric Bugenhagen
Eric Bugenhagen / Instagram

Eric "Rick Boogs" Bugenhagen (former WWE wrestler, YouTuber)

Drew Aggouras
Drew Aggouras / Instagram

Drew Aggouras (fitness coach)

Ayinde Warren
Ayinde Warren / Instagram

Ayinde Warren (fitness coach and model)

Sydney Hunter
Sydney Hunter / Instagram

Sydney Hunter (powerlifting, track)

Lu Faustin
Lu Faustin / Instagram

Lu Faustin (professional bodybuilder)

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - MARCH 04: Kailey Latimer attends the
Dominik Bindl / Getty Images

Kailey Latimer (AEW wrestler)

Jessica Roden
Jessica Roden / Instagram

Jessica "J-Rod" Roden (wrestling, softball, volleyball)

Emily Nelson
Emily Nelson / Instagram

Emily Nelson (personal trailer)

Dani Speegle
Dani Speegle / Instagram

Dani Speegle (The Titan Games, gymnast, CrossFit Games competitor)

Dani Means
Dani Means / Instagram

Dani Means (bodybuilder and rugby player)

Abigail Lay
Abigail Lay / Instagram

Abigail Lay (fitness coach)

American Gladiators
Prime Video
American Gladiators key art

Mike Adamle

Full Cast & Crew

Syndicated

Game Show

1989–1996

TVPG

Game show

Action

Where to Stream

Latest Headlines

More American Gladiators ›

American Gladiators




Most Popular Stories on TV Insider
Sean Murray as Special Agent Timothy McGee — 'NCIS' Season 23 Episode 12
1
McGee Gets a Shocking Blast From the Past on ‘NCIS’
Savannah Guthire and Mom Nancy
2
Nancy Guthrie Cops Investigate Neighbor Who Moved Away
3
‘Jeopardy!’ Contestant Smashes Ken Jennings’ All-Time Record
Jennifer Jason Leigh in 'High Potential'
4
‘High Potential’: Who Is Jennifer Jason Leigh Playing in Season 2?
Jennifer Jason Leigh as Willa Quinn in 'High Potential' Season 2
5
‘High Potential’ Boss Breaks Down Willa Quinn’s Arrival