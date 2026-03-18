New ‘NCIS’ Episode 500 Preview Shows Vance’s ‘Papa Bear’ as Agency’s Shut Down (VIDEO)

What To Know NCIS Episode 500, titled “All Good Things,” centers on the agency being shut down.

The episode highlights Vance.

“All Good Things” is the title of NCIS Episode 500, and now it looks like the agency is among those things that “must come to an end.” However, we also know that the CBS drama has been renewed for a 24th season, so it’s not like we should be too worried about the agency’s future.

Yes, at the end of the previous episode, Vance (Rocky Carroll) told Parker (Gary Cole) that NCIS is being shut down, which he now tells the rest of his agents in the promo for the milestone episode, airing March 24. But as executive producer Steven D. Binder told us, “We’re going to see that you can’t keep our team down, that even when they’re at their lowest and you think that — there’s just no stopping them. They’re so good at what they do.”

The preview offers a look at everyone’s reactions to the news, the team split up, and a very worrisome situation involving Vance saying, “This is still my agency. I’m not going to let it end this way.” What exactly is going on there? Watch the video above for more.

Binder also promised that all the characters, including those who have been there since Season 1, McGee (Sean Murray) and Palmer (Brian Dietzen), “have their moment in the sun.”

But the focus is on Vance. “We get to see Vance’s Papa Bear in a way we haven’t necessarily seen him before. He cares about this agency and would do anything to protect the agency,” the EP said. “And yet he’s also vulnerable. We don’t necessarily see Vance — we have, like when his wife got killed 10 to 12 years ago, now we saw a vulnerable side of Vance. We don’t usually see a vulnerable side of Vance, so being the head of NCIS has always come at a cost for him, and we’re going to see more of that vulnerability in this episode.”

In “All Good Things,” CBS teases, “When the son of a Marine that Gibbs once helped comes to NCIS in desperation, the fractured team reunites off the books. But chasing justice without a badge may cost them more than their careers.”

What are you hoping to see in Episode 500? Let us know in the comments section below.

NCIS, Episode 500, Tuesday, March 24, 8/7c, CBS