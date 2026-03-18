‘FBI’: Juliana Aidén Martinez Says the Team’s ‘Very Worried’ About Maggie After Sister’s Death

What To Know Maggie returns to work after her sister’s death in the March 30 episode of FBI.

Juliana Aidén Martinez details the team’s concerns for her.

Missy Peregrym told TV Insider that Maggie will “never be the same” after her sister was killed by Ray DiStefano (Matthew Rauch). As she grieves, she’s not in the March 23 episode of FBI, but she will be back the following week.

And when Maggie returns to work in the March 30 episode, “3 Up, 3 Down,” the team is “very worried” about her, Juliana Aidén Martinez says.

“When you experience something so traumatic like losing a sister … you feel each other out, you feel when someone is going through something very heavy,” she tells us. “So, I do think the team is rightfully concerned and also each person’s going to react differently in how they give a person space. So yeah, I think the team wants to make sure that Maggie’s good.”

For example, someone like Martinez’s Eva, who just joined the team this season, doesn’t have the history that Maggie’s partner, OA (Zeeko Zaki), or her own partner, Scola (John Boyd), have with her.

“It’s a bit like treading lightly,” Martinez agrees. “But the desire for connection, the desire for partnership, I think that’s always very active for [Eva]. So I think that’s just, how much is Maggie going to trust her to come in also.”

Peregrym pointed out that there’s not too much time on a procedural like FBI to continually address Maggie’s grief in a significant way each episode, but it is something that she will “carry” with her.

“Playing something for eight years and then all of a sudden having a loss like this, you don’t ever go back to the person you were before. You’ve got to navigate a completely different set of, I don’t even know, rules, set of understanding, trying to figure out where your place is anymore. What can you trust? And it’s terrifying,” she said.

But Maggie’s returning to work because she knows “there’s work to do,” Peregrym continued. “It’s finding those moments to have those discussions and figure those things out, but we still have cases to solve.”

What are you hoping to see from Maggie as she grieves that heartbreaking loss? Let us know in the comments section below.

FBI, Mondays, 9/8c, CBS