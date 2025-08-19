‘Big Brother’ Fans Have Big Complaint About Season 27’s Theme

This summer was supposed to be a summer of mystery in the Big Brother house. The theme for Season 27 is Hotel Mystere, which was supposed to be “a place where secrets lurk behind every door, and nothing is as it seems.” However, some fans now think the theme’s significance to the season went away within the first few weeks.

“What happened to Hotel Mystere?” a Reddit user asked. “Was anyone else confused about what happened to the whole Hotel Mystere theme this season?”

“Pre-season, it was hyped up like we were getting a full-on murder mystery vibe. Rachel [Reilly] even entered the house through a secret passageway on night one, and then there was ‘the mastermind’ promising to wreak havoc all summer. Amy was even acting as his ‘accomplice,’ but then she got evicted super early. Where is the mastermind now? Who even are they? This could have been a really cool storyline this season.”

The Reddit user asked if production ran out of ideas or maybe the theme was supposed to go on longer, but because Amy left in week two, it stopped. “Were they planning to pivot to a new accomplice at some point? Or is this just another BB12 saboteur situation where the player holding the twist left too soon and production just quietly abandoned it?” they wondered.

“What makes it even sadder is that the house itself looks amazing this year. This could have been a theme for the ages if they had fully leaned into it. I actually loved the vibe at the start, but now it feels like it completely disappeared. Curious what everyone else thinks. Was this dropped storyline intentional, or just lost with Amy’s eviction? We need answers.”

Fans in the comments said that the theme never usually lasts all season, but others pointed out that fans have seen some things related to the theme.

“This happens every year, haha, BB hates to keep up with a theme 🙄,” a Reddit user said.

“Right? They are all in it for two to three weeks and then nada,” replied another.

“Wish we had more Mastermind stuff,” a fan wrote.

“Yeah. Where is the masked guy?” wondered another.

“They are at least keeping the comps somewhat related to the theme. But yeah seems like the whole Mastermind/Accomplice thing has just kind of quietly faded,” a third said.

Some fans think that the Mastermind may return during an upcoming Double or Triple Eviction, which may happen soon. “They seem to use themes to hook viewers in or set a narrative for a season and then bring it back when convenient,” another wrote.

“We just had a slasher HOH comp,” wrote one fan. Rachel won the competition, where the contestants pretended to be at a prom after-party, and they had to answer questions about the house before the Slasher could get them.

“I mean, we just had Vince [Panaro] in a detective costume as well as Keanu [Soto] in a ‘the butt-ler’ did it one as well. I think the slasher HOH challenge was also a bit of the whodunnit type vibes,” said another. As punishment for not winning the Power of Veto, Vince had to dress as a detective who was shaped like an egg. He couldn’t take the costume off all week except to shower and sleep. Keanu was dressed like a butler who had some extra junk in his trunk. Whenever Big Brother told him to, he had to cook pigs in blankets for the whole house and serve them.

“The themes always end up losing traction, especially on the main broadcast. Focus is always going to be on the personal interactions, comps, and gameplay,” wrote another.

Did you like this year’s theme? Do you think Big Brother is keeping up with it this season or not? Let us know in the comments.