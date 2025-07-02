‘Big Brother’ Season 27 Brand New House Photos & Mystery Theme Revealed

Big Brother is back, and fans can always expect the unexpected! Season 27 kicks off on July 10, and the house photos just dropped. Every year, there is a new theme in the house, which usually plays into the twists and theme of the season. Sometimes, they’re just fun summer themes like the beach, but this year, mystery lurks behind every corner.

Season 27’s theme is Big Brother: A Summer of Mystery. “Unlock a summer of secrets when the houseguests enter ‘The Hotel Mystère,’ a place where secrets lurk behind every door and nothing is as it seems,” the logline reads. 

In a season full of surprises, the premiere will be filled with unexpected twists and turns, including a masked visitor, a secret accomplice, and the shocking arrival of a ‘Mystery Houseguest’ whose identity will remain under wraps … at least for now.”

The mystery begins on Thursday, July 10, at 8pm ET/PT, when host Julie Chen welcomes new contestants into the house for a 90-minute premiere. Stay tuned for the houseguests announcement.

Another 90-minute episode will follow on Sunday, July 13 at 8pm ET/PT. The live feeds will also open after this episode on the West Coast.

As for the rest of the season, fans can expect extended 90-minute Wednesday episodes packed with drama and strategy, plus exclusive behind-the-scenes access with the debut of Big Brother: Unlocked every other Friday night starting July 25. Unlocked will feature three Big Brother all-stars who’ll “offer never-before-seen broadcast footage from the house, exclusive interviews, surprise guest appearances, and unprecedented behind-the-scenes access.” Big Brother: Unlocked will also feature, “Former Houseguests sharing firsthand insight and expertise as they analyze gameplay, assess the competition, and give their insider’s perspective every other Friday, starting Friday, July 25.” This is a huge change from the normal 60-minute, three nights a week schedule that the reality show has been following for years.

Scroll on to see the new house set up as Big Brother celebrates 25 years since its debut. There are surprises around every corner.

Big Brother, Season 27 premiere, July 10, 8/7c, CBS

Hotel Mystere

The house will be transformed into a suspense-filled hotel, complete with secrets, hidden passageways, and a mysterious vibe that sets the stage for a summer of intrigue.

Reception Area

Houseguests are welcomed by a wall of 75 key boxes, some filled with skeleton keys and other clues that might reveal themselves later in the game …

Living Room Chess Guardians

Towering 22-foot walls and a balcony lined with giant plaster chess pieces (bishop, queen, king, knight) watch over the house, adding a regal and strategic flair.

Rooftop Garden Kitchen

The kitchen and dining area mimic a rooftop garden with ivy-covered walls, sunset skies and a 10-foot round garden party table under string lights.

Boxing Ring Gym

The gym includes a full boxing ring, heavy bag and workout gear – great for blowing off steam and staying in top sleuthing shape.

Victorian Conservatory Lounge:

A lush, plant-filled room with a 13-foot green velvet lounge and a plum tree, ideal for quiet strategy sessions.

Venom Lounge and Poison Bar

Upstairs, snakes slither across the wallpaper in a moody lounge featuring a “Poison Bar,” (don’t worry, there is no actual poison) a velvet daybed and ravens stealing party lights.

Poison Bar

Attached to the venom lounge, the poison bar with fake poison bottles and ravens stealing the spotlight.

Secretive “Wine Cellar”

A moody, bottle-lined cellar (with no actual wine, sorry Houseguests) is a perfect spot for whispering secrets and plotting moves.

Bathroom

The bathroom is complete with hanging porcelain monkeys, green and white decor, and plants hanging from the ceiling. Houseguests spend a lot of time in here primping and whispering.

Secret Door

This mysterious door is a new addition to the house. Secrets are bound to lay behind it.

Sleeper Car Bunk Room

Behind a secret entrance, this train-themed bedroom straight out of a murder mystery novel contains bunkbeds for six Houseguests (the first time the BB house has had bunk beds since season one!) and a sleek Art Deco design.

Attic Bedroom of Oddities

Beds made from wooden crates, rubber masks on the walls and haunted artifacts like a black knight’s helmet and diving suit make this room a spooky treasure trove.

Big Brother




