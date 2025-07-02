‘Big Brother’ Season 27 Brand New House Photos & Mystery Theme Revealed

Big Brother is back, and fans can always expect the unexpected! Season 27 kicks off on July 10, and the house photos just dropped. Every year, there is a new theme in the house, which usually plays into the twists and theme of the season. Sometimes, they’re just fun summer themes like the beach, but this year, mystery lurks behind every corner.

Season 27’s theme is Big Brother: A Summer of Mystery. “Unlock a summer of secrets when the houseguests enter ‘The Hotel Mystère,’ a place where secrets lurk behind every door and nothing is as it seems,” the logline reads.

“In a season full of surprises, the premiere will be filled with unexpected twists and turns, including a masked visitor, a secret accomplice, and the shocking arrival of a ‘Mystery Houseguest’ whose identity will remain under wraps … at least for now.”

The mystery begins on Thursday, July 10, at 8pm ET/PT, when host Julie Chen welcomes new contestants into the house for a 90-minute premiere. Stay tuned for the houseguests announcement.

Another 90-minute episode will follow on Sunday, July 13 at 8pm ET/PT. The live feeds will also open after this episode on the West Coast.

As for the rest of the season, fans can expect extended 90-minute Wednesday episodes packed with drama and strategy, plus exclusive behind-the-scenes access with the debut of Big Brother: Unlocked every other Friday night starting July 25. Unlocked will feature three Big Brother all-stars who’ll “offer never-before-seen broadcast footage from the house, exclusive interviews, surprise guest appearances, and unprecedented behind-the-scenes access.” Big Brother: Unlocked will also feature, “Former Houseguests sharing firsthand insight and expertise as they analyze gameplay, assess the competition, and give their insider’s perspective every other Friday, starting Friday, July 25.” This is a huge change from the normal 60-minute, three nights a week schedule that the reality show has been following for years.

Scroll on to see the new house set up as Big Brother celebrates 25 years since its debut. There are surprises around every corner.